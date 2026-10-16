AB Tewox Publishes Its Factsheet For Q3 2026
SUTNTIB AB Tewox publishes its factsheet, providing information about financial indicators as of 30 September 2026 and key events for the quarter.
2026 Q3 key events:
- On 13 July 2026, the Bank of Lithuania approved Tewox's base prospectus, pursuant to which the company intends to publicly offer and issue bonds with a total nominal value of up to EUR 50 million (ISIN LT0000138281) and to admit them to trading on the Nasdaq Baltic regulated market. On 21 August 2026, the first tranche of EUR 17.4 million under the base prospectus for up to EUR 50 million of bonds was issued (ISIN LT0000138281) and admitted to trading on the Nasdaq Baltic regulated market. Tewox published its unaudited interim consolidated and separate financial statements for the six-month period ended 30 June 2026, together with its interim management report. An extraordinary general meeting of shareholders held in August 2026, among other matters, authorized the Management Company to increase the share capital of Tewox. Acting on this authorization, the Management Company decided to proceed with the increase. In August 2026, Tewox redeemed EUR 16 million worth of bonds (ISIN LT0000409567), including a partial early redemption and an exchange into the new issue.
Contact person for further information:
Paulius Nevinskas
Manager of the Investment Company
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Attachment
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TEWOX Investor report 2026Q3
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