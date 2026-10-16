Dr. Maryam Rezaie ("Dr. R") with a patient at Vibrant Orthodontics in Tallahassee

Vibrant Orthodontics: Dental Verified, Score 100

Dr. Maryam Rezaie's Vibrant Orthodontics, a BusinessRate Best of 2026 Award Winner, holds a 5.0-star rating across 896 Google reviews.

- Dr. Maryam Rezaie, Founder, Vibrant OrthodonticsTALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In a city with no shortage of orthodontic options, a privately owned practice founded just five years ago has built a record that speaks for itself. Vibrant Orthodontics, PLLC, founded in 2021 by Dr. Maryam Rezaie - known to her patients simply as "Dr. R" - holds a 5.0-star rating across 896 Google reviews and a perfect 100 Dental Score, and has been named a BusinessRate Best of 2026 Award Winner among Tallahassee orthodontists. Behind those numbers is a founder whose own path to the orthodontic chair wound through four continents before it ever reached North Florida.A Founder's Journey That Shaped a Philosophy of ClarityDr. R was born in Taiwan and spent her childhood as a genuine world traveler, living in Brazil, Belgium, Macau, and China before her family settled in Miami when she was 16. She graduated with honors from high school and from Florida International University, then earned her Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from the University of Florida College of Dentistry in 2009. Her early career reflected a strong public-service streak: she took part in mission trips to the Dominican Republic and co-founded the second student chapter of the American Association of Public Health Dentistry. In 2010 she completed a General Practice Residency at the VA Medical Center in Riviera Beach, Florida, where she was recognized for her commitment to the well-being of U.S. veterans.After several years practicing dentistry in public health and private settings in Maryland, Dr. R returned to Florida in 2013 to pursue orthodontics at Jacksonville University School of Orthodontics, graduating with honors and serving as both Student Vice President and Chief Resident. She went on to practice in Kansas City and Pensacola before putting down roots in Tallahassee to found her own practice. She has since given back to the profession locally, serving three years on the board of the Leon County Dental Association, including a term as its president.Braces Made Simple, By DesignVibrant Orthodontics has built its identity around a single, disarmingly simple promise: clear guidance, no confusion. The practice focuses on traditional metal braces for kids, teens, and adults, paired with a five-step approach that begins with what the team calls a judgment-free start - a warm welcome that speaks directly to the child, not just the parent - and carries through a clear roadmap, comfort-first bracket care, simple monthly payment options, and connected support all the way to a protect-the-smile finish. As Dr. R puts it in her own words, "My team and I provide braces for kids, teens and adults with clear guidance and no confusion."That philosophy shows most clearly in how the practice cares for younger patients. For growing children, Vibrant Orthodontics offers two-phase treatment: an early-intervention phase that typically begins between ages 7 and 10 to guide jaw growth, regulate the width of the dental arches, and often prevent the need for extractions later, followed by a comprehensive second phase once the permanent teeth have come in, usually between ages 11 and 14, to fine-tune alignment and bite.Technology and Convenience Built Around the PatientPatients at Vibrant Orthodontics benefit from 3D scanning as part of their treatment planning, along with 3D-printed appliances that reflect the practice's commitment to modern orthodontic techniques. For busy families, the practice can also mail replacement retainers directly to a patient's home - a small detail that speaks to a broader ethos of removing friction from what can otherwise feel like a long, complicated process. The team has also built out clear guidance for orthodontic emergencies, from loose brackets and poking wires to lost retainers and general discomfort, so patients always know exactly what to do and who to call.A Practice That Speaks Its Patients' LanguageTo help every family feel truly understood, Vibrant Orthodontics offers care in Spanish and Portuguese as well as English - a reflection, perhaps, of Dr. R's own upbringing across Brazil, Belgium, Macau, and China. That multilingual welcome, combined with a team culture the practice describes as "the most fun team around," is designed to make families of every background feel at home. The practice describes itself as a local, private operation committed to giving each patient a unique experience and, in its own words, treating patients like family.Access, Hours, and a Community PresenceVibrant Orthodontics is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., a straightforward schedule built around school and work routines. Beyond the treatment chair, Dr. R stays visibly connected to Tallahassee through community service, local events, and her years of leadership with the Leon County Dental Association - a hometown practice, not a franchise outpost. That combination of accessibility, credentialed leadership, and personal investment in the local dental community has made Vibrant Orthodontics a true hometown practice for Tallahassee families.Frequently Asked QuestionsHow do you help patients feel understood?We speak Spanish and Portuguese in addition to English, so patients and families can communicate comfortably throughout treatment.What technology and comforts do patients get?We use 3D scans as part of treatment planning, use 3D-printed appliances, and we can mail retainers directly to your home for added convenience.What makes your team and community work special?Vibrant Orthodontics was founded in 2021 by Dr. Rezaie, who served three years on the board of the Leon County Dental Association, including a term as its president, keeping the practice deeply connected to the local dental community.Do you offer two-phase treatment for children?Yes. Phase one typically begins between ages 7 and 10 to guide jaw growth and create space for permanent teeth, followed by phase two, usually between ages 11 and 14, to achieve full alignment with braces once permanent teeth have erupted.What should I do if I have an orthodontic emergency?Common issues like loose brackets, poking wires, or general soreness can often be managed temporarily with orthodontic wax, warm salt water rinses, or over-the-counter pain relief, followed by a call to the office for guidance or an appointment.What are your office hours?The practice is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is closed on Saturday and Sunday.About Vibrant Orthodontics, PLLCVibrant Orthodontics, PLLC is a privately and locally owned orthodontic practice in Tallahassee, Florida, founded in 2021 by Dr. Maryam Rezaie. The practice provides traditional metal braces for kids, teens, and adults, supported by 3D scanning, 3D-printed appliances, at-home retainer delivery, and care offered in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Vibrant Orthodontics holds a 5.0-star rating across 896 Google reviews and is a BusinessRate Best of 2026 Award Winner for orthodontists in Tallahassee.For more information about Vibrant Orthodontics, visit vibrantorthodontics or call (850) 385-8101.Verified Dental profile:Tallahassee dentists on Dental: fl/tallahassee/Dental:

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From Taiwan to Tallahassee: The Award-Winning Orthodontist Behind a 5-Star, Trilingual Practice News Provided By Dental October 16, 2026, 05:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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