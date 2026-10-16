Khalistani Separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Says FBI Warned Him About New 'Imminent Threat' To Life

MENAFN - Live Mint) Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun told CBS News that he is facing new threats to his life. Pannun, a dual American and Canadian citizen, was previously the target of a foiled 2023 assassination plot allegedly directed by a former Indian intelligence official.

According to Pannun, FBI agents visited his New York City home on Thursday to issue a warning regarding what he described as an“imminent threat to my life”.

The agents reportedly stated they are investigating leads and noted that the threat is connected to his potential travel to Canada, though they did not provide further details.

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Pannun's organisation, Sikhs for Justice, is scheduled to hold a non-binding referendum in Edmonton, Canada, on Sunday, October 18. The vote invites Sikhs to decide whether the northern Indian state of Punjab should become an independent nation renamed“Khalistan”.

Addressing the situation, Pannun emphasised that the core issue is not whether he“survives another assassination plot,” but rather whether the Sikh people's right to self-determination“can be stopped through assassination threats.”

“It cannot,” he stated.

FBI agents reportedly told Pannun that the threat is connected to potential travel to Canada and are investigating leads without providing him with any further information.

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The renewed threats come as legal proceedings continue for the 2023 plot. Federal prosecutors in Manhattan charged former Indian intelligence officer Vikash Yadav and Indian national Nikhil Gupta with orchestrating the attempted assassination.

Gupta pleaded guilty in February to murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. He is scheduled to be sentenced in November, where Pannun is expected to speak.

The foiled plot against Pannun coincided with the June 2023 assassination of his friend, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, another prominent Sikh separatist. Nijjar was fatally shot outside his gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia.

In September 2023, Canadian authorities announced they possessed evidence connecting Indian government agents to Nijjar's murder, describing it as a violation of Canada's sovereignty.

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India has officially designated Pannun, the leader of the outlawed Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), as a terrorist for his anti-India activities and continued advocacy of Khalistani separatism.

Pannun has been actively involved in promoting secessionist propaganda, inciting violence, and attempting to radicalize members of the Sikh diaspora. He is accused of funding anti-India campaigns, instigating attacks, and using social media platforms to push separatist narratives.

SFJ, the group Pannun heads, was banned in India in 2019 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for its role in promoting terrorism and seeking to create an independent Khalistan state. Authorities allege that Pannun, operating from abroad, continues to coordinate efforts to destabilize India and target Indian diplomatic missions.

India has issued multiple charges against Pannun, including conspiracies to carry out violent acts and threats against Indian leaders and institutions. He is also wanted in connection with threats made against Air India and Indian embassies worldwide.