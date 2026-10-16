Kareena Kapoor Khan Celebrates Wedding Anniversary With Saif Ali Khan: Forever To Go

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) As they complete 14 years of marital bliss, Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan penned an anniversary note for her husband Saif Ali Khan and said that the couple have“forever to go”.

Kareena took to Instagram to share a string of pictures capturing different chapters of her journey with Saif, from their dating days and family moments to luxurious holidays and heartwarming glimpses of their sons.

“Another year around the sun...Forever to go,” Kareena wrote as the caption.

Kareena and Saif got married on October 16, 2012, in Mumbai after they dated for 5 years after meeting on the set of the 2008 film Tashan directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya film follows a call centre executive, a gangster's aide, and a con woman involved in a chaotic pursuit across India.

A private registered marriage at Saif's Bandra residence, followed by traditional wedding celebrations, a sangeet, a nikah, and a reception. The couple has two sons, Taimur and Jeh.

Kareena's latest release is Meghna Gulzar's 'Daayra'. She shared screen space with Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran for the first time.

Set against the complex world of crime and justice, Daayra positions its lead pair in roles that harness their full dramatic prowess. Prithviraj steps into the shoes of a police inspector, while Kareena embodies a fierce, enigmatic character whose presence adds a striking edge to the narrative.

Talking about Saif, he was recently seen in Haiwan, neo-noir crime thriller film co-written and directed by Priyadarshan. It is a remake of Priyadarshan's own 2016 Malayalam film, Oppam and stars Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher.

It marks the on-screen reunion of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan after 18 years, where they last collaborated in Tashan as well as the final film appearance of Asrani, who died in October 2025.