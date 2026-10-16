Shatrughan Sinha Wishes Hema Malini On Her 78Th Birthday, Calls Her 'Beautiful' And 'Outstanding

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) Veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha extended warm birthday wishes to Bollywood superstar and fellow politician Hema Malini.

He described her as a“lovely, beautiful actress, star” and an“outstanding danseuse”. The actor took to his social media account to share a heartfelt message for the veteran star.

He highlighted that he fondly considers her as a dear family friend, along with photographs capturing their association over the years.

“Many many happy returns of the day for a very dear family friend, a lovely, beautiful actress, star, an outstanding danseuse @dreamgirlhema Wishing you joy, peace, love, happiness & great well-being always. God's infinite blessings #BirthdayWishes,” he wrote.

For the uninitiated, born on October 16, 1948, the actress turns 78 in 2026. Popularly known as Bollywood's 'Dream Girl', the actress has enjoyed a remarkable career spanning films, classical dance and politics.

Talking about Shatrughan Sinha and Hema Malini, they have known each other for decades, having worked together in many Hindi films during the 1970s and 1980s.

Their collaborations include 'Dost' in 1974, 'Sharafat Chhod Di Maine', 'Ameer Aadmi Gareeb Aadmi', 'Takkar' and 'Ramkali'.

On the professional front, Hema Malini made her Hindi film debut with 'Sapno Ka Saudagar' in 1968, opposite Raj Kapoor. Her breakthrough came with films such as 'Johny Mera Naam', 'Andaz' and 'Seeta Aur Geeta'.

She then starred in some of Indian cinema's most celebrated films, including 'Sholay', 'Dream Girl', 'The Burning Train', 'Kranti', 'Satte Pe Satta' and 'Naseeb'.

Her portrayal of Basanti in 'Sholay' remains among her most memorable performances, while 'Seeta Aur Geeta' showcased her ability to portray contrasting characters.

–IANS

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