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EU Said To Weigh Trade 'Kill Switch' For Chinese Firms

EU Said To Weigh Trade 'Kill Switch' For Chinese Firms


Date: 2026-10-16 01:03:33

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

European Union leaders broadly supported exploring a new trade instrument that could rapidly exclude Chinese companies from the bloc's market, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on Thursday, citing people briefed on a high-level meeting in Brussels earlier today.

The outlet added that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented the proposed "kill switch" as an option during her opening remarks, signaling that the Commission's trade team could begin developing the tool, the sources claimed.

The initiative would give the EU a potential mechanism to remove Chinese companies from its market quickly, though the instrument's design, scope, and conditions for use have yet to be established.

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