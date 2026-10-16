Zelensky And Belgian PM Discuss Additional F-16 Fighter Jet And Ammunition Deliveries

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Ukrinform, citing the head of state's Facebook page.

“I discussed with Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever the consequences of round-the-clock Russian attacks on residential buildings, the energy sector, and other critical infrastructure in Ukraine. Just this evening, the Russians struck energy facilities in two regions. Nearly 15,000 people in Volyn were left without power. There are areas in Kyiv and the surrounding region that are partially without power. In some communities, repair crews cannot even begin restoration work due to the threat of repeated Russian strikes,” the post reads.

I provided the Prime Minister with detailed information about Russian terror and our needs, says Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to him, the F-16s are currently proving very helpful in repelling attacks by jet-powered“suicide drones.”

Zelensky: Four Su-34destroyed at Russian airfield, two more hit

“We are working with Belgium to obtain additional fighter jets as soon as possible. We also discussed the possibility of additional ammunition supplies for them. Every decision on defense support saves people's lives,” the President emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, Volodymyr Zelensky and Emmanuel Macron discussed ways to counter enemy air attacks and accelerate work on a European anti-ballistic missile system.

Photo: Office of the President