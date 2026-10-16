Show Flooring Helps Chicago Homeowners With Flood-Damaged Flooring Replacement Following Severe Storms

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This Chicago flooring company highlights a recent flood recovery project and shares guidance on water-damaged flooring, basement restoration, and waterproof flooring options.

CHICAGO, IL, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Show Flooring, a family-owned flooring company serving Chicago and surrounding communities, is highlighting the importance of timely flood-damaged flooring replacement following severe storms and residential flooding.

After helping a local family restore their flood-damaged basement so they could resume their small business operations, the company is sharing practical guidance for homeowners dealing with water-damaged flooring, basement flooding, and flooring replacement after water damage.

Heavy rainfall and flooding remain concerns for Chicago-area property owners, particularly when sump pumps fail and cause basement damage or when drainage systems become overwhelmed, allowing water to damage flooring on main levels. Floodwater can damage carpeting, hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl, and underlying subfloor materials, creating unexpected repair expenses and disrupting everyday activities.

According to Kevin Pawlik of Show Flooring, who has more than 10 years of flooring industry experience, homeowners dealing with water-damaged flooring should first identify the source of flooding, remove standing water, properly dry the affected area, and evaluate damaged flooring and subfloor materials before beginning replacement work.

“Addressing water damage early can make a significant difference in the restoration process,” said Pawlik.“When moisture remains trapped beneath flooring, homeowners may face additional problems involving subfloors, odors, and mold growth. Proper preparation and choosing appropriate replacement materials are important steps toward restoring a space and potentially avoiding costly additional repairs.”

Recent Chicago Basement Flood Highlights Need for Timely Flooring Replacement

A recent Show Flooring project demonstrates how basement flooding can affect more than a home's physical structure.

Following severe storms in the Chicagoland area, a family's sump pump failed overnight, leaving several inches of water throughout their finished basement. Beyond serving as a living area, the basement functioned as the workspace for the family's growing side business.

The space contained inventory, packing materials, and equipment used to process customer orders. With business activities interrupted, the homeowners needed to restore the basement while managing unexpected renovation expenses.

The family contacted Show Flooring because of its available flooring inventory, installation experience, and ability to accommodate projects requiring prompt attention.

Following removal of the damaged flooring, proper preparation of the affected area, and evaluation of the installation conditions, Show Flooring installed waterproof luxury vinyl plank flooring selected for its durability, appearance, and suitability for basement applications.

“When our basement flooded, we honestly didn't know where to start,” said the homeowner, who requested anonymity.“We were already stressed out and just wanted to find someone we could trust to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”

The homeowner said Show Flooring's five-star customer reviews and ability to begin the project quickly, thanks to its in-stock flooring inventory, influenced the decision to work with the company.

“Kevin and Diana were both really helpful. They took the time to understand what we needed, worked with our budget, and never tried to push us toward something more expensive,” the homeowner added.“They explained our options, helped us find flooring that looks great, and because they had flooring in stock, they were able to get everything done quickly. That was a huge relief after the flood. Everything they promised was exactly what we experienced.”

The completed flooring replacement allowed the family to resume using its basement workspace and return to regular business activities.

Choosing the Best Flooring After Basement Flooding

For homeowners recovering from flood damage, choosing replacement flooring requires evaluating moisture exposure, maintenance requirements, installation conditions, durability, and the possibility of future flooding.

Luxury vinyl flooring, including luxury vinyl plank (LVP) and luxury vinyl tile (LVT), is a popular option for basements because it is 100% waterproof, features durable, scratch-resistant wear layers, and is available in a wide variety of realistic wood and tile visuals. This allows homeowners to achieve the look they want while choosing a flooring option designed to perform well in moisture-prone spaces.





However, waterproof flooring does not make an entire basement waterproof. Floodwater can still travel beneath installed planks and affect underlayment, adhesives, or subfloor materials. Proper drying, moisture evaluation, cleanup, and remediation remain essential before new flooring is installed.

Pawlik recommends evaluating both the source and severity of the water damage before determining whether existing flooring can be salvaged or should be replaced.

Carpeting and certain wood-based flooring products may require replacement after significant water exposure, while other flooring materials may be retained depending on their condition, the length of exposure, the type of water involved, and the condition of the subfloor underneath.

Homeowners should also consider how the space is used when choosing replacement flooring. Basements used as living areas, offices, playrooms, rental spaces, or business workspaces may benefit from flooring that combines moisture resistance, durability, ease of maintenance, and long-term value.

In-Stock Flooring Helps Reduce Renovation Delays After Water Damage

Material availability can be especially important when homeowners need to restore flood-damaged living spaces quickly.

Show Flooring maintains more than 1.5 million square feet of flooring inventory in stock, allowing customers to compare available products without necessarily waiting for special orders or extended manufacturer lead times.

The company's warehouse model supports professional flooring installation projects as well as direct flooring purchases by homeowners, contractors, landlords, property managers, and other customers.

Its inventory includes luxury vinyl plank, hardwood, laminate, tile, and carpeting, along with installation materials such as grout, mortar, and base moulding. Show Flooring also stocks specialty products, including artificial turf grass.

Serving Chicago and surrounding suburbs, including northwest Indiana and southern Wisconsin, Show Flooring provides wholesale-priced flooring products and professional installation services for residential and commercial projects.

As unexpected household flooding continues to create restoration challenges for property owners, the company emphasizes that timely damage assessment, proper moisture remediation, and informed flooring selection can help homeowners safely restore affected spaces and make better decisions about flooring after a flood.

About Show Flooring

Show Flooring is a family-owned flooring warehouse and installation company based in Chicago, Illinois, with three generations of flooring industry experience. The company offers more than 1.5 million square feet of in-stock flooring, including luxury vinyl plank, hardwood, laminate, tile, and carpeting.

Serving homeowners, contractors, landlords, and property managers throughout Chicagoland, northwest Indiana, and southern Wisconsin, Show Flooring provides wholesale-priced flooring products, warehouse sales, and professional flooring installation services.

For more information, visit .

CONTACT: CJ Brncich Show Flooring Email:... Website: