Top Rhinestone Machine Manufacturer Zhejiang FZY Machinery Expands Garment Decoration Solutions

Automatic Rhinestone Brushing Machine

HANGZHOU, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / --

Zhejiang FZY Machinery Co., Ltd. is strengthening its presence in the garment machinery sector with equipment designed to support rhinestone application, decorative processing, and fabric handling. As apparel manufacturers seek efficient ways to produce distinctive clothing, footwear, and accessories, specialized rhinestone machinery has become an important part of garment decoration. Established in 2006 and based in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, China, the company focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of rhinestone and garment machinery. Its portfolio includes automated rhinestone transfer equipment, hotfix machines, and Related Machine Of Rhinestone, serving manufacturers looking to improve production consistency and adapt to changing decorative design requirements.

Rhinestones are widely used to enhance the appearance of garments, denim, shoes, bags, and fashion accessories. They can create patterns ranging from simple decorative outlines to intricate multicolor designs. However, producing these designs consistently across commercial production runs requires careful attention to stone positioning, fabric characteristics, application methods, and equipment settings. Machinery that supports repeatable processing can help manufacturers manage these requirements while reducing reliance on labor-intensive manual operations.

Zhejiang FZY Machinery Co., Ltd. has developed a range of equipment for different rhinestone processing methods. Its product categories include paperless rhinestone transfer machines, automatic and semi-automatic rhinestone transfer paper machines, single-disc rhinestone hotfix machines, and auxiliary machinery. This variety allows buyers to assess equipment according to their existing manufacturing processes, target output, and intended decorative applications.

Supporting the Growth of Automated Rhinestone Production

The garment decoration industry continues to explore automation as manufacturers respond to changing fashion trends and production expectations. Manual rhinestone placement can be suitable for small orders or specialized work, but it becomes more demanding when designs must be reproduced accurately across larger quantities. Automated machinery can help standardize repetitive steps, improve production organization, and reduce the amount of manual handling required.

Zhejiang FZY Machinery Co., Ltd. offers equipment designed to support different stages of rhinestone arrangement and transfer. Its portfolio includes machines that use transfer paper as well as paperless systems that arrange stones according to a prepared design. The company also supplies hotfix equipment for attaching decorative stones to suitable materials.

The appropriate machine depends on the production method and the characteristics of the finished product. Manufacturers may need to consider rhinestone size, shape, color, pattern complexity, fabric width, and the desired level of automation. A machine selected for one type of fabric or decorative process may not be suitable for every other application, making technical assessment an important part of procurement.

Paperless Rhinestone Transfer Machines

Paperless rhinestone transfer machines represent one of the company's important product categories. These machines are designed to arrange rhinestones in a specified pattern without requiring conventional transfer paper. For manufacturers using suitable designs and materials, this approach may reduce transfer-paper consumption and simplify some handling steps.

Zhejiang FZY Machinery Co., Ltd. lists paperless rhinestone transfer machines in its product portfolio, including models equipped with camera-based positioning. According to the company's published product information, camera-assisted equipment can help arrange rhinestones at designated positions in a design. This feature can be relevant when producing decorative patterns that require accurate alignment.

The company also lists a single-head paperless rhinestone transfer model with a stated operating-speed range of up to 1,000 meters per hour. Actual production output depends on the machine configuration, pattern requirements, material characteristics, and operating conditions. Buyers should therefore assess the specifications of individual models and confirm expected performance through sample testing where possible.

For garment manufacturers considering paperless technology, several practical factors deserve attention. These include the range of supported rhinestone sizes, the number of colors or stone types that can be processed, the maximum working width, the complexity of supported patterns, and the time needed to prepare and change designs.

A production trial can help determine whether the equipment meets a factory's requirements for placement accuracy, appearance, and output. Manufacturers should also review operating procedures, maintenance needs, and compatibility with the fabrics and rhinestones used in their regular production.

Transfer Paper Machines for Different Production Needs

Although paperless technology offers an alternative to conventional transfer methods, transfer-paper machinery remains relevant to many garment manufacturers. These machines support workflows in which rhinestones are arranged on transfer material before being applied to the target fabric.

Zhejiang FZY Machinery Co., Ltd. offers automatic and semi-automatic rhinestone transfer paper machines. These options give manufacturers flexibility when selecting equipment for different production volumes and working methods. Automatic systems may suit repetitive production tasks requiring reduced manual intervention, while semi-automatic models can be considered for operations with different output requirements or workflow arrangements.

The choice of transfer-paper equipment should take account of the materials used throughout the process. Transfer paper, rhinestones, adhesives, and fabrics must be compatible with the selected method. Where heat and pressure are involved, settings should be established according to the equipment instructions and the requirements of the materials.

Testing is particularly important when processing delicate or heat-sensitive textiles. Polyester, denim, velvet, lace, and lightweight fabrics can respond differently to heat and pressure. A suitable setup should produce the intended decorative effect while minimizing the risk of fabric deformation, discoloration, or inconsistent attachment.

By providing both paperless and transfer-paper equipment, Zhejiang FZY Machinery Co., Ltd. enables buyers to compare different approaches to rhinestone decoration. The final decision should be based on production objectives, material requirements, and the factory's existing processes rather than on automation level alone.

Rhinestone Hotfix Machinery and Decorative Applications

Hotfix machinery provides another option for manufacturers working with heat-activated decorative stones. Depending on the machine design, rhinestones can be positioned and attached to suitable fabrics or other materials through controlled heating and processing. The method is used in garment decoration where the desired result depends on the stone type, backing material, fabric, and application conditions.

Zhejiang FZY Machinery Co., Ltd. includes single-disc rhinestone hotfix machines and other hotfix-related equipment in its product range. The company's published information describes machinery for processing different rhinestone types and decorative materials. Buyers should confirm the specific compatibility of each model with the stones and materials planned for production.

Hotfix machinery can support a variety of decorative projects, from individual motifs to repeated patterns on apparel and accessories. Its suitability depends on factors such as the required production volume, design complexity, fabric construction, and attachment method.

For manufacturers serving multiple markets, the ability to select appropriate machinery for different decorative techniques can be useful. A garment factory may use one process for a simple logo and another for a detailed multicolor pattern. Equipment selection should therefore consider the range of designs the business expects to produce, along with the time and resources required to change between jobs.

Related Machine Of Rhinestone for Fabric Processing

Rhinestone decoration is closely connected with fabric preparation and material handling. Before decorative stones are applied, fabric may need to be fed, flattened, aligned, folded, or otherwise prepared. After processing, additional steps may be required to handle the material efficiently and prepare it for subsequent manufacturing operations.

Zhejiang FZY Machinery Co., Ltd. offers Related Machine Of Rhinestone to support these associated tasks. Its published product range includes fabric feeding machines, fabric folding machines, fusing machines, and other equipment used in garment or textile processing. The company also lists laser cutting machines and CNC engraving machines within its broader machinery portfolio.

Fabric feeding machines help guide and align textiles during processing. According to the company's product information, these machines can accommodate different fabric materials and sizes, with adjustable parameters supporting a range of applications. Fabric folding machines are designed to flatten and fold material, helping operators prepare fabrics for subsequent production steps.

Fusing machines serve another role in garment processing. The company's published information describes equipment intended for rhinestone transfer to fabric, with adjustable temperature and speed. Listed models include working widths of 600, 800, 1,200, and 1,500 millimeters, depending on the model. Buyers should verify the technical details and confirm that a selected machine matches the dimensions and processing requirements of their materials.

The value of auxiliary equipment depends on how well it fits into the factory's overall workflow. Manufacturers should consider working width, power supply, air-pressure requirements where applicable, floor space, operator access, and material movement between machines. Properly planned equipment arrangements can help reduce unnecessary handling and make production processes easier to organize.

Material Compatibility and Quality Management

Material compatibility is a central consideration in rhinestone machinery selection. Garment manufacturers work with cotton, polyester, denim, velvet, silk, lace, and other textiles, each with different physical characteristics. Fabric thickness, surface texture, flexibility, and heat sensitivity can affect how decorative stones are applied and how the finished product looks.

Rhinestones also vary in size, shape, color, and material. These differences may affect how stones are fed, positioned, and attached. Buyers should verify that the machine supports the decorative components required for their intended designs and confirm any operating limitations with the supplier.

Quality management should extend throughout the production process. Operators need to inspect stone placement, pattern alignment, attachment quality, and overall appearance. Regular checks of machine components and operating settings can help identify problems before they affect a larger production batch.

Manufacturers can also benefit from recording successful settings for different combinations of fabric, rhinestone, and design. Such records help production teams repeat results and make it easier to investigate inconsistencies when materials or machine configurations change.

For businesses handling customized orders, sample approval is another useful step. Reviewing a sample before mass production allows the buyer to confirm the intended appearance and identify adjustments that may be needed before committing to a full order.

Equipment Selection and Supplier Support

When evaluating rhinestone machinery, buyers should consider more than the initial purchase price. Production capacity, operator training, maintenance, energy use, consumables, spare-parts availability, and downtime can all influence the total cost of ownership.

Zhejiang FZY Machinery Co., Ltd. states that it was established in 2006 and is based in Guali Town, Xiaoshan District, Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province. The company focuses on rhinestone and garment machinery, with activities spanning research and development, manufacturing, and sales. Its published company information also emphasizes technical support and after-sales service for customers.

Before placing an order, manufacturers should request current specifications for the selected machine, including dimensions, power requirements, supported materials, working width, operating speed, and maintenance instructions. Where practical, a product demonstration or sample trial can help verify whether the equipment is appropriate for the intended application.

International buyers should also clarify delivery schedules, installation requirements, warranty coverage, spare-parts arrangements, and technical assistance. Written confirmation of the machine configuration and included accessories helps establish clear expectations between the buyer and supplier.

As garment manufacturers continue to seek more efficient ways to create decorative products, specialized machinery will remain an important part of production planning. Zhejiang FZY Machinery Co., Ltd. offers a portfolio covering rhinestone transfer, hotfix processing, and Related Machine Of Rhinestone, giving businesses several equipment categories to consider when developing or upgrading their garment decoration operations.

About Zhejiang FZY Machinery Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang FZY Machinery Co., Ltd. is a Chinese manufacturer specializing in rhinestone and garment machinery. Established in 2006 and located in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, the company focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of equipment for rhinestone decoration and related textile-processing applications. Its product portfolio includes paperless rhinestone transfer machines, automatic and semi-automatic rhinestone transfer paper machines, single-disc rhinestone hotfix machines, and Related Machine Of Rhinestone. Auxiliary products include fabric feeding machines, fabric folding machines, fusing machines, laser cutting machines, and CNC engraving machines. The company also provides technical support and after-sales service to customers. Buyers can visit its website to explore product categories and request further information about specifications and equipment selection.

Website: href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">fzymachine

Address: No.170 Zhangtan Village, Guali Town, Xiaoshan District,Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province, China.

Official Website:

Ethan Xu

Zhejiang FZY Machinery Co., Ltd.

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