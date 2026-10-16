Bold Lending Company Offers FHA, VA, ITIN And Self-Employed Home Loans Across Sacramento, Placer, El Dorado, Yolo And Yuba Counties

MENAFN - GetNews)"Silke Kirkwood"Loan originator Silke helps Greater Sacramento buyers finance their homes and rental properties, and offers business-purpose investor loans in 48 states

SACRAMENTO, Calif., October 16, 2026 - Bold Lending Company, led by loan originator Silke Kirkwood (NMLS 1541202), provides home financing for people buying a primary residence throughout the Greater Sacramento region and across California. The company works with first-time buyers, move-up buyers, self-employed borrowers, veterans, and families relocating within the state.

Silke specializes in FHA, VA, and conventional financing for owner-occupied purchases and refinances in California. For borrowers whose income does not fit a standard W-2 profile, the company offers bank statement loans for self-employed buyers and 1099 earners, ITIN loans for borrowers without a Social Security number, and loans for non-resident borrowers. Existing homeowners can explore FHA and VA streamline refinances, cash-out refinancing, and home equity lines of credit.

"Buying a home is one of the biggest financial decisions most people make, and it should not feel rushed or confusing," said Silke. "My job is to lay out the options in plain language, get the paperwork right from the start, and keep buyers informed from pre-approval through closing."

Silke brings a background in both real estate and lending to her work. She starts by understanding each borrower's goals, then builds a financing plan around the monthly payment they are comfortable with, not the maximum amount they might qualify for.

The company emphasizes preparation before the home search begins. Buyers are encouraged to gather income and asset documents early, review their credit, and get a documented pre-approval so they can make offers with confidence. For families relocating from the San Francisco Bay Area, Bold Lending Company helps plan the timing between selling a current home and financing the next one.

Bold Lending Company also works with veterans and active-duty service members, including those stationed at Beale Air Force Base and Travis Air Force Base, on VA purchase and refinance loans.

The company serves Sacramento County, including Elk Grove, Folsom, Citrus Heights, Rancho Cordova, Carmichael, North Highlands, and Natomas; Placer County, including Roseville, Rocklin, Lincoln, and Auburn; El Dorado County, including El Dorado Hills, Cameron Park, and Placerville; Yolo County, including Davis, Woodland, and West Sacramento; and the Yuba-Sutter area, including Yuba City, Marysville, Wheatland, Plumas Lake, and Olivehurst. Service also extends into Nevada County, Solano County, and the Bay Area.

Beyond owner-occupied lending in California, Bold Lending Company offers business-purpose financing for real estate investors in 48 states, including DSCR loans that qualify based on a property's rental income, fix-and-flip loans, and hard money loans.

To learn more or start a pre-approval, call (916) 710-3746 or visit boldlendingcompany.

About Bold Lending Company

Bold Lending Company is a Northern California mortgage company offering owner-occupied residential financing in California and business-purpose investor financing in 48 states. Loan originator Silke Kirkwood, NMLS 1541202. Bold Lending Company, NMLS 2343805. California DRE license 01880718. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Disclosures

This announcement is not a commitment to lend. All loans are subject to credit approval, underwriting, and program eligibility. Licensing can be verified at NMLS Consumer Access (nmlsconsumeraccess). Bold Lending Company is not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the U.S. Air Force, or any government agency.