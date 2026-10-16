Russian Drone Attack Sparks Fire At Oil Depot In Khmelnytskyi Region's Shepetivka District

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reported this, citing the Telegram channel of Serhii Tyurin, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration.

“Today, the enemy repeatedly attacked the Khmelnytskyi region with drones. Air defense forces were deployed. Some drones were shot down. As a result of the attack, a fire broke out at an oil depot in the Shepetivka district,” the statement reads.

All necessary services are involved in the cleanup efforts.

Injury toll in Russian drone attack onrises to six

As previously reported, the Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia, with a private enterprise being hit.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service