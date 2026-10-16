Two Arrested In Copper Coil Theft Case In Rajasthan's Bhiwadi

MENAFN - IANS) Bhiwadi, Oct 16 (IANS) The police have arrested two accused, Shahid and Salman, in connection with the theft of copper coils worth approximately Rs 1.50 crore from a private company in Bhiwadi in Rajasthan's Khairthal-Tijara district.

The accused conspired with a security guard, drugged a worker and a gunman, and stole the goods from the warehouse. A police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Sachin Sharma made the arrests.

SHO Sharma said a case was registered at Bhiwadi Police Station following a complaint by warehouse in-charge Mahesh Chandra Sharma.

According to the complaint, on the night of June 9, security guard Ramnarayan, gunman Mukesh Kumar and worker Balmukund were on duty at the warehouse. As part of a planned conspiracy, Ramnarayan mixed a drug into a cold drink and gave it to the worker and the gunman, causing them to lose consciousness.

Subsequently, unidentified outsiders, allegedly acting in collusion with the guard, damaged the warehouse's CCTV cameras and loaded two copper coils into a vehicle before fleeing.

During the investigation, police examined CCTV footage from the surrounding area, gathered information from informants, sought assistance from the cyber team and questioned suspects arrested in other theft cases.

Following a detailed investigation, police arrested Shahid, son of Salim, and Salman, son of Ishayak. Both accused are residents of Risaldaran under the Sikandrabad police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district.

Police said the accused sold the stolen copper coils to an unidentified scrap dealer in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, and spent the proceeds on luxuries and drugs.

According to police, the duo are habitual offenders who targeted drug-addicted security guards and workers at companies to facilitate copper thefts.

Police further stated that several criminal cases have previously been registered against both accused.

Further investigation is underway to recover the stolen property and establish the full extent of the alleged conspiracy.