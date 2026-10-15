Thirty Two Schools To Compete In Mini World Cup Basketball

The Local Organising Committee of the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027, in collaboration with the Qatar School Sports Federation (QSSF), announced on Thursday the group allocations for the new season of the Mini World Cup, which will bring together 32 schools in a competition designed to broaden student participation in basketball and strengthen their connection with the highly anticipated global event.

The announcement was made at a press conference, attended by Abdulla al-Mawlawi, Executive Director of the Communications and Guest Relations Committee at the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027 Local Organising Committee; Predrag Bogosavljev, Director of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027; and Abdulrahman al-Muftah, Executive Director of the School Olympic Program, alongside representatives of participating schools.

The group allocations were determined based on the final standings from the inaugural edition, held during the 2025–2026 academic year, with schools ranked from first to 32nd place. The draw also gave schools the opportunity to select the countries they would represent, creating an experience inspired by international basketball competitions and enabling students to explore the sport from both an athletic and cultural perspective.

The initiative combines sporting competition with learning, encouraging students to play basketball, develop teamwork and embrace the values of respect, sportsmanship and intercultural understanding.

On the occasion, al-Mawlawi said the tournament offers school students a valuable opportunity to experience healthy competition, promote sportsmanship and foster intercultural understanding, contributing to the wider development of basketball among younger generations.

He noted that the partnership with the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and the Qatar School Sports Federation advances the tournament's sporting and community goals, reinforces basketball's presence in schools and creates opportunities to discover emerging talent.

He also thanked the partners and local media for their outstanding efforts and instrumental role in supporting the FIBA World Cup Qatar 2027 and its promotional initiatives.

Bogosavljev said:“Whenever we host a sporting event, we must ensure that we leave a lasting legacy that extends beyond the conclusion of the event itself. We look forward to educating families and younger generations about basketball, its rich heritage and our future aspirations for the sport.”

Al-Muftah, Executive Director of the School Olympic Program, said the tournament brings together sport and learning, introducing students to the heritage of basketball in Qatar and around the world. He added that representing different countries provides participants with an opportunity for cultural exchange and strengthens their connection with the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027.

Al-Muftah explained that the initiative is exclusively for boys and offers them the opportunity to experience a simulated version of the Basketball World Cup. He thanked the partners involved in organizing the mini tournament, particularly the participating schools and teams, for their contributions to the initiative's success.

The new season of the Mini World Cup will also feature interactive activities designed to familiarize the school community with preparations for hosting the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027, while encouraging greater participation in basketball and raising awareness of the sport's cultural dimensions.

Basketball Mini World Cup Qatar School Sports Federation