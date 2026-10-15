Qatar To Participate In 4Th Al Diwan Arabic Book Fair In Berlin

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Berlin: The State of Qatar, reprsented by the Ministry of Culture is participating in the fourth edition of Al Diwan Arabic Book Fair, set to be held in Berlin on Oct. 16-18 with the participation of over 110 publishers form the Arab World and Germany.

The fair presents a diverse range of Arabic publications alongside a multifaceted cultural program, creating spaces for encounter and dialogue among authors, translators, publishers, researchers, and readers from the Arab world and Germany.

The fair's program features an array of discussions, seminars, and literary gatherings.

The program addresses a wide variety of topics, including translation between Arabic and German and its future prospects; the role of book fairs in cultural exchange; the Arabic novel within the Gulf region; and the function of cultural institutions as bridges for dialogue and mutual understanding between societies. It also explores digital literature and contemporary publishing, while including sessions that highlight Qatari cultural and maritime heritage, as well as Arabic poetry.

A key highlight is a discussion with Saudi novelist Abdo Khal, winner of the International Prize for Arabic Fiction (the Arabic Booker), who will reflect on his literary career and the position of the Saudi novel within the broader Arab cultural landscape.

Furthermore, the fair will conclude the "Treasures of Knowledge: A Dialogue with Arabic Manuscripts" series, organized in collaboration with the Berlin State Library, with a special event dedicated to the world of Arabic manuscripts and the creativity, knowledge, and stories they contain.

Another notable feature of the program is the presentation ceremony for the Al Riwaq Prize for Science and Culture. Organized by "Al Diwan" (The Arab Cultural House) in partnership with the Orient-Institut Beirut (OIB), the prize celebrates outstanding scholarly and cultural contributions.

The award reflects Al Diwan's commitment to supporting knowledge, research, and culture, while highlighting intellectual and scholarly contributions that enrich the Arab cultural landscape.