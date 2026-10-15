Deputy Secretary Of State Christopher Landau With Saint Lucia Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre At The Opening Remarks Of The U.S.-Caribbean Dialogue

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

MS WALKE: Good morning, everyone, and welcome. My name is Susan Walke I'm the director for Caribbean affairs here at the State Department, and I will be your emcee for today's dialogue. We are looking forward to a day of in-depth discussions on a number of key issues of importance to all of our countries.

I am delighted to introduce you to Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Juan Pablo Segura. Assistant Secretary Segura was sworn in as assistant secretary of state on August 14th. Before joining the State Department, he was the secretary of commerce and trade for the Commonwealth of Virginia for Governor Glenn Youngkin. As secretary, he was responsible for growing Virginia's more than $710 billion a year in GDP economy, and managed the state's international trade portfolio. Assistant Secretary Segura, I'm pleased to welcome you up to the dais. (Applause.)

ASSISTANT SECRETARY SEGURA: Thank you, Susan, for that great introduction. It's a true honor to be here with all of you this morning, this incredible group of distinguished leaders across the Caribbean.

I'd like to start with just a reminder that Secretary Rubio made a promise earlier this year at Saint Kitts and Nevis. He promised that the U.S. would step up in the Caribbean, and this is a manifestation of that promise. This dialogue is the U.S. making good on its promise, which is incredibly exciting for all of us at the United States.

As you review the agenda, as we have the conversation that – the conversations that will happen over the next two years, you'll see that the agenda mirrors the objectives of the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs. Our objectives are very simple. The first is we want to uplift the region through economic investment. The second is we want to end the scourge of narcoterrorist threat across the hemisphere. And the third is we want to end illegal immigration. We want countries to have sovereignty, true sovereignty, across the hemisphere.

Now, as I introduce my boss, Deputy Secretary Landau, I do want to just highlight that this conversation really touches the why of why this conversation is so important. And I was recently speaking to one of you a week ago or a week and a half ago at the OAS, and it was very encouraging to see how everyone was leaning into the dialogue with the United States, but there was also a part of conversation where folks didn't know the tools that are available in this economic conversation, this security conversation. A lot of folks don't know that the President has prioritized 20 percent of our foreign assistance to the hemisphere. A lot of people don't know that the DFC, the Development Finance Corporation, the mandate has changed.

The tools, the investment opportunities have changed. The (inaudible) has changed in how we can help countries grow economically and so I feel like there's no better person to be the keynote speaker for today than the chair of the board of the DFC, a former ambassador, someone that knows the conversations, the real conversations that are happening at posts with your countries. And so it is an honor for me to introduce our incredible deputy secretary of state for the United States of America, Deputy Secretary Landau. (Applause.)

DEPUTY SECRETARY LANDAU: Thank you, Assistant Secretary. Welcome to our friends from the Caribbean. It's really a pleasure to have such a distinguished group of leaders here today. I think this kind of dialogue is, frankly, overdue.

And I want to just start with what to me is the central reality underlying all of this, which is the United States is a Caribbean nation. You all know that. That is true as a matter of geography. We have – Puerto Rico is in the Caribbean. It's true of our history. I was just discussing with several of you how Alexander Hamilton is from Nevis and, frankly, a huge part of our economy was the triangular trade between Europe, the eastern shore of the United States, the Caribbean. The relationships between the United States and this part of the world have been crucial throughout our history and throughout your history. And so we're not writing on a blank slate as we gather here.

I think you all know this far better than I do, that the ties between our countries are not only historical; they involve people. When I was in Antigua last year, I was talking to somebody and I think of his siblings, two of them were in the States, and the cousins were in the States. The personal bonds between our countries are amazing. So many successful people in the United States, in this generation and previous generations, have come from your region. I'm going all the way back to Alexander Hamilton, but people like Colin Powell, who ran this building 25 years ago. I mean, our country has benefitted enormously from the ties with your region.

And frankly, it has been a source of pain for many of us as Americans to see the United States not giving the Western Hemisphere generally the attention it deserved, and specifically the Caribbean. The Caribbean is very much part of the Western Hemisphere. So I'm sure you've all seen the stories about how the United States is, under President Trump and Secretary Rubio – we are making the Western Hemisphere a – we're not – we are restoring – I think that's the better word – the Western Hemisphere to its position of preeminence and priority in American foreign policy. For far too long, we have been looking at things that are happening halfway across the world, and we have been ignoring things that are happening right in our own neighborhood.

And so I just want to – I think it's very important that we recognize some of the flaws of recent years in our policies and we talk together to commit to ways that we can build institutional relationships. Because all of us in this room – I mean, we all have government positions, and it's great, it lasts for a while. But then all of us will be gone in a matter of years, right? And I think the challenge for us is to create a lasting foundation that doesn't just depend on so-and-so being friends with so-and-so. I mean, it's wonderful and it's great. One of the great things about these kinds of gatherings is that we can establish personal relationships, right? It's great if I can have you on WhatsApp or that kind of thing. But that is not the basis for a lasting institutional structure of a relationship that's going to survive over decades.

And I think – that's what I'm hoping that a conference like today can establish – really both those things. I mean, again, personal ties are important in diplomacy. But again, I think I'm looking to strengthen the structural ties, again, many of which are there. I mean, we're not building this from scratch, and I think we have a lot of historical precedent. But I also want to make clear that we in the United States do not have all the answers, right? I think I entered this job with a fair dose of humility that – I grew up in Latin America myself. My father was a diplomat and – including in Venezuela, where actually when – during the years in the early 80s when he lived in – when we lived in Venezuela, I actually had the opportunity to visit many of your countries for the first time. That's when I first got the chance to go to Haiti, to Barbados, to Grenada, way back more than 40 years ago now. And again, that only underscored for me obviously the great diversity in the Caribbean but also the importance in so many areas of the United States with these relationships in the Caribbean.

So bringing together the leaders has been a real – your leaders – all of you has been something that's been very important both for Secretary Rubio and for me. I think he was delighted to go to CARICOM. I think it was in – was it in Saint Nevis or in Saint Kitts and Nevis? He was at a meeting or – he went recently. And so I think he very much – again, as somebody from Florida – understands better than anybody the importance of this Caribbean region to the United States, across all dynamics, again, on a human level, on a economic level, on a security level.

And so, again, I just want to underscore that I think this dialogue is overdue, and I just want to underscore that – I want to underscore the word“dialogue,” right? A dialogue doesn't mean that you have come here to have me or anybody else in the United States just give lectures, right? I mean, I just think it's very important that we, the United States, listen to you from the Caribbean what your vision is. I mean, you obviously are – you all are sovereign countries; you are going to decide your fate. And – but I think – honestly, I truly believe we wouldn't be having this meeting if the Secretary and I didn't believe that what is in your interests is also in our interests; that there are many, many areas where we should be deepening cooperation where there are great solutions.

So again, I will talk today in part about further commitments the United States is going to make, and that's fine. I was reading through the remarks that they prepared for me here; it's like, well, we'll give millions of dollars for this and millions of dollars for that. Ultimately, I'm more interested – and I think you should be more interested, or I would hope that you would be more interested – in, like, where do we get the businesses that are going to be there for the long term, that are investing in real economic opportunities that are creating a lasting foundation for the relationships? Because ultimately, a particular grant can be fine to fill a particular need, but for a long-term growth strategy, a particular grant isn't going to fix that. Now, there may be particular grants that are useful insofar as they create a framework or a foundation for private-sector-led economic development. But ultimately, I think that's what's going to, frankly, be the main driver here.

So again, I just was talking to the representative of Suriname before we walked in here, and they said they had a great meeting, I think yesterday, with a private American security company that offered some services that could help them really improve their own security for their country. I said to me, that is great. And I feel my job, our job here at the Department of State, is to be the connective tissue between you, the leaders from your region, and the dynamic American private sector. The American private sector is going to have more creative, cost-effective solutions for the problems you're looking at than the U.S. Government will. I'll just tell you that. I say that as somebody who works for the government right now.

But ultimately, the greatness of the United States is not driven by the government; it's driven by our private sector. And so our job – or what I see our job as being is just to be an interlocutor so that our private sector is aware of the opportunities in the Caribbean, and that the Caribbean is aware of what the private sector might be interested in here. I mean, it's a conversation that has to go both ways.

So let's actually start talking a little bit about economics. One of the things that makes me very happy is that we're launching an investment dialogue next year precisely to bring together all of your countries with the American private sector. And so I think – this is an issue that I also fostered out in the Pacific region. That's another area I've been very focused on, some of the island states, some of which have some similarities to some of the islands – nations of the Caribbean – not that big in terms of land mass of the country or even the population. So they present kind of interesting economic models, where there can be opportunities for economic development, but it's not necessarily the most obvious target as a mass export market for American companies, let's say, but where there might be investment opportunities that you all are interested in.

But I think for this kind of an investment conference to work, it needs a lot of advanced thought from both sides. I think I really would urge all of your countries to think about what kind of American private sector investment you are particularly interested in in your country. If you have an infrastructure project, a port, or a digital infrastructure project, an energy infrastructure project that you're interested in; you want to talk to people in the telecommunications area – I mean, if you all – again, it'd be most helpful if you all let us know in advance. If you want to see a specific company, you say, I would like to see Google, I would like to see Bechtel, I would like to see a shipping company, I'd like to see American Airlines – whatever it is, that will make this kind of a conference more helpful. Because we don't want to just have a conference for the sake of bringing people together to meet; we want to actually be able to have people who are actually interested in pursuing deals. And again, we will also reach out to the private sector and say, who is interested in opportunities in the Caribbean? And again, we will try to work it both ways.

But again, I encourage you to really give some thought. I don't really have the details about what month this is yet next year, but I know it is next year. We will keep in touch on that. Again, that just makes me very, very happy, because ultimately, again, it's this kind of investments that will create growth and jobs in your country and build skills.

We also recognize that economic development entails health. And we understand some of the health needs in your region.

And on health, this is when I start – this is what – I'm starting to tell some of the goodies that I'm here to talk about. I'm happy to announce we have 61 – set aside $61.5 million to launch ASPIRE, the America Strategic Partnership for Independent Regional Healthcare Excellence – that's a long one – in order to allow the region to build its own strong, self-reliant health care workforce capacity. So again, I think we can get more details on that, but that's one of the deliverables that I wanted to announce to you all today.

Second, I wanted to talk a little bit about security, and I think the assistant secretary alluded to this. I think we have seen an uptick in recent years of drugs coming through the Caribbean from South America towards the United States. I don't need to tell you what a danger this is for all of us. And frankly, as you've all seen if you read the news, the United States is not going to just sit by with business as usual where we have more than 100,000 Americans dying of overdose from some of these drugs just in perpetuity. I think we're – we have followed a approach of using the judicial system, asking for arrests, extraditions, trying people. And I think, as you've seen, we now recognize that this is actually also a national security threat to our people. We're taking actions accordingly. And we'd like to work with your countries to make sure that we're all on the same page, at least in recognizing the common danger of this and seeing how we can try to address this scourge together.

So we already have a Caribbean Basin Security Initiative, and that's the foundation of our security partnership with 13 of the countries. And today we are – again, my next deliverable that I'm announcing is that we're increasing our support through CBSI, and I'm pleased to announce $37 million in new programming to protect critical digital infrastructure and strengthen port security. Obviously, strong ports are the first line of defense. If drugs are coming into your ports – or it's not just drugs also; it's also weapons and other illegal goods. I mean, and I think in my first week in the job, the Secretary called me down to his office and handed me an article about guns going to Haiti from the Miami River and said,“Could you please deal with this?” And that was the beginning of what has been a pretty intense involvement, as the prime minister of Haiti here, my friend, Prime Minister Fils-Aimé, knows. I've been very involved in Haiti, but it really stemmed out of trying to stop the flow of guns that are going from our country into Haiti and destabilizing it.

And I will say on this note, I am working closely with our U.S. attorney in the Southern District of Florida to make sure that our law enforcement capabilities are fully mobilized and that we are coordinating with them, so if there are issues where you think the American judicial system can actually be helpful to you as leaders in your countries who are trying to solve particular problems – if there are criminal networks that are exporting drugs from your country and you think your country may not have all the infrastructure or the legal infrastructure to address this problem, let's work together on some of these security challenges, because our U.S. Attorney's Office in Miami is very eager to work with you on that.

Another big priority is illegal fishing, and I'd like to – that's been a priority of mine worldwide. If there are people fishing illegally in your waters, we want to work with you to address that, because obviously fish is a important resource for all of our peoples. And I'm also – on this issue, I'm announcing an additional $55.5 million to strengthen law enforcement – I told you I had a lot of millions here to talk about – 55.5 million to strengthen law enforcement and $11 million in Foreign Military Financing to build the capabilities of your security forces. So again, I think let's talk about how we can work together with the security ministers, with CARICOM IMPACS, to convene the next Caribbean Basin Security Initiative security ministerial in spring 2027, next spring.

Third – and I see I'm running low on time, but I just want to cover a range of issues that – I'm sure that all of you can flesh out what's on your mind – trusted infrastructure is really important, and particularly secure communications networks. Ultimately, a modern economy cannot exist without a secure network. We all have seen vulnerabilities. Every day you read about it in the news. And – but without a good digital footprint, you can't have a solid banking system, tourism system, energy grid, or government services. And who builds those networks matters, and we would like to work with you on that. In fact, on this – in this connection, I'm announcing $175.8 million in U.S. investment in secure infrastructure through our Caribbean and Central America underseas cables program. This will provide trusted, high-speed connectivity across the region to build resilient, secure networks that serve your people and not outside interests.

So together, the numbers that I have mentioned really total hundreds of millions of dollars in new commitments, but it's not just about a certain dollar amount. It's about just the long term, the United States reaffirming its interest and commitment to this critical region.

So I just want to end by underscoring the values that I think that we all share: respect for national sovereignty, the rule of law, open markets. These are some of the central tenets that underlie our relationships. And these are – by focusing on these core issues, that's how we're going to stimulate economic growth, attract investment, and allow you and us to provide prosperity and security for our – your citizens and our citizens. So again, as somebody who is very, very committed to your region, I just say that there are few events that I have attended during my time as Deputy Secretary of State that I'm as excited to be part of as this one.

I will close by just saying my last class in college, at Harvard College, was Sociology 113 that was taught by Orlando Patterson. He was visiting at Harvard that year. And it was on the sociology of the Caribbean, just all the many fascinating aspects of culture that emerged in your region. I mean, you have such an interesting mixture, just looking at the backgrounds of your countries. And I remember my last exam in college was comparing Rastafarianism in Jamaica with Vodou in Haiti and how some of those ancestral beliefs affected the modern development of those countries.

And I just want to say that, at least in me, I want you to know that you have a true friend of the Caribbean, someone who, again, is very cognizant of the critical role that your region has always played in the development of our country, and I think it is – you're part of our past, you're part of our present, and part of our future, and vice versa, I think. And I just want to, on that note, say how pleased and excited I am to welcome all of you here. And I hope this is a very enriching experience for all of you, as I'm sure it will be for us. Thank you very much. (Applause.)

MS WALKE: Thank you. And may I now ask Prime Minister Pierre of Saint Lucia, our CARICOM chair, to please come to the podium to deliver your remarks? Thank you. (Applause.)

PRIME MINISTER PIERRE: Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, Assistant Secretary Juan Pablo, fellow heads of government, heads of delegation, ladies and gentlemen, I've been told I have three minutes. (Laughter.)

DEPUTY SECRETARY LANDAU: I'm sorry. I went way over on mine, so -

PRIME MINISTER PIERRE: I shall remain within my three minutes. Good morning, everyone. I speak as Prime Minister of Saint Lucia and chairman of the Caribbean Community. I thank the Government of the United States for convening this dialogue and for its hospitality. This meeting responds to the call by CARICOM leaders for political-level consultations following our constructive engagement with Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Saint Kitts and Nevis in February.

We value this relationship. Our countries are connected by geography, commerce, tourism, family, and friendship. The Caribbean community is a close neighbor, a stable democratic partner, and a region open to investment. We seek a more strategic partnership sustained by regular dialogue and measured by improvements in the daily lives of our people.

For Caribbean families, energy security means affordable electricity. Economic cooperation means jobs, investment, and opportunity. Security cooperation means safer communities. Disaster preparedness means knowing that help will arrive when it is needed and will arrive promptly. These are shared interests.

Our discussions today should translate into practical commitments financing for resilient energy systems, predictable trade and stronger commercial partnerships, secure infrastructure, stronger health systems and disaster response, and coordinated action against organized crime and illicit firearms trafficking. Haiti must remain central to our attention. We appreciate the U.S.'s role and welcome the extension of the United Nations mandate for the Gang Suppression Force. CARICOM continues – continues its work through the Eminent Persons Group. Sustained international assistance and credible elections with the widest possible participation are essential to restoring confidence and supporting Haiti's return to stability.

Our dialogue must also make room for immigration and migration matters, with profound implications for our communities and our people-to-people ties. The strength of today's meeting will be demonstrated by what follows it. Let us connect political dialogue with sustained technical engagements, identify priorities, and establish clear arrangements for follow-up between governments and the private sector. The CARICOM Secretariat will help coordinate the community's technical work alongside our national authorities and regional institutions. CARICOM comes to this table ready to listen, ready to engage, and ready to build a partnership that delivers mutual benefit, with respect for our sovereignty and our shared aspirations.

I look forward to these discussions and the (inaudible) development of the people of the region. I thank you. (Applause.)