A $75 Social Security Raise Sounds Good - Until You Look At What Inflation Is Doing

MENAFN - Saving Advice) An extra $75 in a monthly Social Security check sounds like welcome news, especially for retirees watching every dollar. That is roughly the average increase retirees can expect after the Social Security Administration announced a 3.6% Social Security COLA for 2027, raising the average retirement benefit from about $2,095 to $2,170 per month. But the inflation report that produced that increase also contained an uncomfortable message: prices are still climbing, and some expenses retirees regularly pay are rising much faster than 3.6%.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that overall consumer prices were 3.7% higher in September 2026 than a year earlier. So before mentally spending that extra $75, retirees should look at what is happening to the expenses already competing for it.

Nancy Altman, president of Social Security Works, pointed out that the COLA is“supposed to offset inflation, but it under-measures it. Thanks to the war in Iran and the tariffs, we've got raging inflation and the COLA, as important as it is, will not fully offset the inflation seniors are experiencing.”

Here's a breakdown of the numbers.

The $75 Isn't What Every Retiree Will Receive

The Social Security Administration announced that benefits will rise 3.6% in 2027, with the average retirement benefit increasing by approximately $75 per month beginning in January. That $75 figure is an average, however, rather than a flat increase deposited into everyone's account. Someone receiving $1,500 per month would see a gross increase of roughly $54, while a $2,000 benefit would rise approximately $72 and a $3,000 benefit approximately $108 before applicable deductions.

Your actual Social Security COLA for 2027 therefore depends on the size of your current benefit and the way Social Security calculates your individual payment. Personalized COLA notices showing new benefit amounts and deductions will become available through my Social Security accounts beginning in late November, according to SSA.

The Inflation Number Is Already Higher Than the COLA

The timing of the latest inflation numbers makes the 3.6% adjustment especially interesting. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers, or CPI-U, increased 3.7% during the 12 months ending in September, up from 3.4% in August.

That's slightly higher than the newly announced Social Security COLA for 2027, although the comparison isn't quite apples to apples because Social Security uses a different index and calculation. The COLA is determined by comparing the third-quarter average of the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers, or CPI-W, with the corresponding average from the previous year in which a COLA was effective. September's CPI-W itself was up 3.9% from a year earlier, according to BLS's latest inflation figures.

Energy Costs Are the Number That Jumps Off the Page

Retirees who drive frequently or pay their own utility bills may already understand why the latest inflation report feels worse than the headline number suggests. Energy prices were up a striking 20.4% over the 12 months ending in September, with gasoline prices 34.2% higher and fuel oil up 74.2%. Electricity was up 4.4%, while piped natural gas prices increased 5%, both exceeding the Social Security COLA for 2027. A retiree spending an additional $30 or $40 a month on gasoline and another $10 or $20 on utilities could watch a large portion of a $75 average Social Security increase disappear before buying a single additional grocery.

Some Everyday Services Are Rising Faster, Too

Energy isn't the only category where retirees could encounter price increases greater than their COLA. Motor vehicle maintenance and repair costs rose 5.8% over the previous 12 months, while hospital services climbed 5.6%. Shelter increased 3.2%, and food away from home rose 3.5%, meaning several recurring expenses continue moving higher even if they're not experiencing the dramatic increases seen in energy.

For someone living primarily on Social Security, a major car repair or hospital bill can matter considerably more than a modest decline in the price of another category they rarely purchase. The practical question isn't simply whether the Social Security COLA for 2027 beats“inflation,” but whether it keeps pace with your inflation.

COLA Measures Past Inflation, Not Future Prices

Another common misconception is that a 3.6% COLA predicts how much prices will rise during 2027. It doesn't, because SSA explains that the adjustment is based on the increase in CPI-W from the third quarter of one year to the third quarter of the next. In other words, the increase is responding to inflation that has already occurred rather than guaranteeing protection against whatever happens after January.

If inflation slows substantially during 2027, the raise could eventually provide some breathing room, but another acceleration in prices could quickly consume it. Retirees shouldn't automatically expand discretionary spending by the full amount of the Social Security COLA for 2027 until they see how their own essential expenses change.

Medicare Can Change What Actually Hits Your Bank Account

The gross increase in a Social Security benefit isn't necessarily the same as the increase a retiree will have available to spend. Many beneficiaries have their Medicare Part B premiums deducted directly from their Social Security payments, meaning changes in Medicare costs can affect the net amount deposited into their bank accounts.

Medicare premium information will be reflected in beneficiaries' personalized notices once the applicable information is available. That makes the late-November COLA notice more useful for budgeting than simply multiplying today's benefit by 3.6%. Retirees should compare the new gross benefit, Medicare deductions, and final net payment before deciding exactly how much additional monthly income the COLA provides.

Give the Raise a Job Before January Arrives

Instead of treating the COLA as extra spending money, retirees can use the next couple of months to identify where inflation has already damaged their budgets. Review several months of utility bills, gasoline purchases, grocery receipts, insurance costs, medical expenses, and home or vehicle maintenance rather than relying on memory. If those essential expenses have increased by $80 a month while Social Security is going up $75, the household isn't actually $75 richer-it is still roughly $5 behind.

If expenses have risen only $40, directing the remaining $35 toward an emergency fund or irregular expenses can help protect against the next unexpected bill. Thinking this way turns the Social Security COLA for 2027 from an abstract percentage into an actual retirement cash-flow decision.

The Raise Helps, but Purchasing Power Is What Really Matters

A 3.6% increase is certainly better than receiving no inflation adjustment at all, and an average additional $75 a month adds up to roughly $900 over a full year. But retirees don't live on percentages; they pay electric bills, fill gas tanks, repair cars, buy groceries, and cover medical expenses, some of which are currently increasing faster than the COLA. The latest inflation numbers are a reminder that a bigger Social Security check doesn't automatically mean greater purchasing power. When your personalized notice arrives, compare the new net benefit against what your household actually spent during 2026 and identify where the difference needs to go first. That simple exercise will tell you much more about whether the Social Security COLA for 2027 improves your finances than the $75 headline ever could.

Is the 3.6% Social Security increase enough to keep up with what you're actually paying for groceries, energy, housing and healthcare? Tell us where inflation is hitting your retirement budget hardest in the comments.