US Senators Seek Probe Over Satellite Outages Endangering Troops In Ukraine

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Oct 16 (IANS) Nine bipartisan US senators demanded an immediate Pentagon investigation into disruptions to satellite communications and intelligence-sharing services in Ukraine, warning that American diplomatic and military personnel may have been endangered during Russian air attacks.

In a letter to Defence Department Inspector General Platte Moring III, the lawmakers sought to determine whether US officials authorised, directed or knew in advance about restrictions affecting Starlink and Starshield services used by Ukrainian forces.

The letter was led by Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen, ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Republican Senator Thom Tillis.

It was also signed by Senators Dick Durbin, Susan Collins, Jack Reed, John Cornyn, Chris Coons, Lisa Murkowski and Richard Blumenthal.

The senators said reported disruptions between October 12 and 14 had affected communications supporting Ukrainian drones and aircraft.

They expressed particular concern about reports that American personnel experienced difficulties reaching shelters during Russian air raids amid problems involving intelligence-sharing and early-warning systems.

"We are particularly alarmed by incidents in which US diplomatic, military, and security personnel were unable to reach designated bunkers during Russian air raids," the lawmakers wrote.

They asked the inspector general to establish whether decisions by the Pentagon or its contractors contributed to those circumstances.

According to the letter, Ukrainian military testing on October 14 reportedly identified restrictions affecting Starlink terminals operating at speeds exceeding approximately 63 miles per hour.

The senators said SpaceX had reportedly acknowledged a service restriction at 100 miles per hour.

Such limitations could affect drones and other fast-moving military platforms that depend on satellite connectivity for communications and operational coordination.

"To use Starshield and Starlink as intended, Ukraine needs access to unlimited speeds, which was its service arrangement prior to this reported restriction," the senators wrote.

They noted that some relevant services were provided through contractual arrangements administered by the US Space Force.

The lawmakers asked investigators to determine whether the restrictions originated with government officials, SpaceX, technical failures or deliberate policy decisions.

They also want to establish whether the reported satellite communications problems were connected to separate disruptions involving intelligence-sharing and threat-warning capabilities.

The senators stressed that the precise causes remained unclear and should not be assumed before an investigation.

Their letter raised questions about whether American personnel, the US Embassy in Kyiv and Ukrainian authorities received adequate advance warning of changes that could compromise their safety.

It also called for scrutiny of the Pentagon's contractual oversight responsibilities and whether SpaceX complied with applicable government agreements.

The lawmakers requested that relevant agencies preserve communications, technical directives, contractual records and correspondence involving the Defence Department, SpaceX and other parties.

They asked the inspector general to begin an investigation immediately and provide written confirmation of its status, together with an initial briefing, by November 1.

"The United States government has a fundamental obligation to protect American personnel serving overseas," the senators wrote.

The letter does not establish who ordered the reported restrictions or whether the disruptions resulted from intentional decisions. Those questions remain subjects for the requested investigation.