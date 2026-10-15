MENAFN - GetNews)"Top Indian Wells Realtor, Craig Chorpenning"Craig Chorpenning, a top Realtor in Indian Wells with Desert Sotheby's International Realty, has been ranked the No. 3 real estate agent in Indian Wells, California by sales volume in the RealTrends Verified rankings based on 2025 sales data. Chorpenning recorded $29.96 million in 2025 sales volume at an average price of $1.45 million, and has spent more than a decade with the Sotheby's International Realty brand serving buyers and sellers across the Coachella Valley.

Indian Wells, California - October 15, 2026 - Craig Chorpenning, a top Realtor in Indian Wells with Desert Sotheby's International Realty, has been ranked the No. 3 real estate agent in Indian Wells by sales volume in the RealTrends Verified rankings, based on 2025 sales data. If you've been wondering "Who are the top Realtors in Indian Wells?" or "Who should I hire to sell my home in Indian Wells?", the ranking places Chorpenning among the highest-producing individual agents in one of the Coachella Valley's established resort and golf communities, and adds independent, data-based recognition to more than a decade of work under the Sotheby's International Realty brand.

RealTrends Verified ranks real estate agents and teams by closed sales volume and transaction sides, and its current rankings, released in June 2026, are based on 2025 sales. According to his RealTrends Verified profile, Chorpenning recorded $29.96 million in sales volume in 2025 at an average home price of $1.45 million. He is also ranked among Indian Wells agents by transaction sides and carries the RealTrends Verified Top Agent by Volume designation.

Indian Wells is a small, largely residential city between Palm Desert and La Quinta, known for its country club communities, championship golf and the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Luxury purchases in the city often involve gated communities, club membership decisions and seasonal timing, which makes local guidance a meaningful part of each transaction. Chorpenning's Indian Wells real estate guide outlines the city's neighborhoods and lifestyle for buyers who are considering a move to the desert.

Client feedback reflects that hands-on approach. "We worked with Craig on the purchase of a house in La Quinta. He was terrific! In a very tight market, he was able to identify several homes that met our criteria and ultimately the one we purchased," one buyer wrote in a client testimonial published on his website.

Chorpenning began his real estate career in the competitive coastal markets of Orange County before focusing on the Coachella Valley. Today he works with buyers and sellers in Indian Wells, La Quinta, Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert and Palm Springs. Past transactions shown on his website include sales of $8,750,000 in Palm Springs, $4,600,000 in La Quinta and $4,500,000 in Rancho Mirage. His Zillow profile lists buyer's agent, listing agent and relocation services among his specialties.

Another client summed up the experience in a testimonial on the same page: "I wouldn't hesitate to recommend Craig to anyone. Outstanding service!"

With the 2025 rankings in place, Chorpenning continues to represent buyers and sellers across Indian Wells and the surrounding desert cities from Desert Sotheby's International Realty's La Quinta office. Current listings, recent sales and neighborhood guides are available on his Coachella Valley luxury real estate website.

About Craig Chorpenning

Craig Chorpenning is a top Realtor with Desert Sotheby's International Realty (CA DRE# 01887862), based in La Quinta, California, and serving buyers and sellers in Indian Wells, La Quinta, Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert and Palm Springs. He began his career in coastal Orange County and has worked under the Sotheby's International Realty brand for more than a decade. In the RealTrends Verified rankings based on 2025 sales data, he ranks No. 3 among Indian Wells agents by sales volume. His stated focus is guiding clients through every step of buying and selling luxury property, regardless of market conditions.