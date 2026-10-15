The LED Wall Company Publishes All-Inclusive LED Wall Rental Pricing For Vancouver Events

MENAFN - GetNews)"Stage LED wall for Magnolia in Bloom, a Shanghai–Vancouver cultural exchange"The LED Wall Company, an LED screen rental provider in Langley, BC, now publishes all-inclusive pricing for LED video walls across Vancouver: CAD 2,000 to 8,000 with delivery, setup, an on-site technician and teardown.

Langley, British Columbia, Canada - October 15, 2026 - The LED Wall Company, an LED screen rental provider serving Vancouver and the Lower Mainland since 2019, has published all-inclusive pricing for its LED video wall rentals and opened an online quote form. Most events land between CAD 2,000 and 8,000, a range that includes delivery, setup, an on-site technician for the full event, and teardown.

LED rental quotes often list the screen separately from transport, labour and operation, which makes them hard to compare. The company's new LED wall rental pricing page sets out what a typical event costs and the three things that move the number: the size of the wall, the length of the rental and the venue.

"People planning a conference or a wedding want a realistic number before they pick up the phone," said Kaleb and Campbell, co-founders of The LED Wall Company. "Publishing the range with the technician and the teardown already in it means the first figure a planner sees covers the parts that usually get added at the end."

One panel, six wall sizes

Every wall is built from the same rolling LED panel, 2 ft wide by 7 ft tall. A single panel stands on its own as an LED totem for a booth or a lobby, and up to six panels chain side by side into a 12 ft by 7 ft video wall. The LED wall sizes page shows each configuration with a viewing-distance rule: the back row should sit no further than about 10 times the screen height from the wall.

Because LED panels produce their own light, the picture stays readable in a lit ballroom, under stage lighting or outdoors in daylight, where a projected image washes out. Weather-rated outdoor panels are ballasted or ground-supported, so they stand safely without rigging points. The walls accept HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia Interface), SDI (Serial Digital Interface) and NDI (Network Device Interface) signals, which covers slides, video, live camera feeds, sponsor loops and live scores.

Recent installations

Recent work includes a stage wall for Magnolia in Bloom, a Shanghai–Vancouver cultural exchange; a video wall flanked by two LED totems in the Keystone RV lounge at a trade show; a pair of LED totems in a train station hall; and a Sky Helicopters totem beside a building reception desk. Clients include the Vancouver Art Gallery, the Pentecostal Assemblies of Canada, Church in the Valley and the Brian Doerksen Band.

The company rents walls for trade shows and exhibits, corporate conferences and product launches, weddings and private events, concerts and festivals, sports tournaments, and churches and community gatherings.

How a booking works

Planners send their event date, venue and an approximate wall size, or simply a photo of the room, through the online quote form, by phone or by text message. The company returns a firm quote, usually within minutes, and can help prepare content for the screen.

A typical indoor wall takes two to three hours to build and about an hour to strike. The crew schedules around each venue's access window, including overnight and early-morning loads, and a technician stays with the wall from doors to the end of the program. Most events book two to four weeks ahead; the company holds inventory for shorter-notice dates, which it expects through the holiday party season.

The LED Wall Company serves Vancouver, Burnaby, Richmond, Surrey, North Vancouver, West Vancouver, Coquitlam, New Westminster, Langley, Delta, Abbotsford and Whistler.

About The LED Wall Company

The LED Wall Company rents LED walls, LED screens and LED totems for events in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland. Founded in 2019 and based in Langley, British Columbia, the company supplies walls for trade shows, corporate events, weddings, concerts, sports tournaments and churches. Every rental includes delivery, professional setup, an on-site technician for the length of the event, content help and teardown. Walls range from a single 2 ft by 7 ft totem to a 12 ft by 7 ft video wall, for indoor and outdoor use.