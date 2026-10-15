Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma Clinical Trial Drug Development Pipeline Expands With Contributions From 70+ Key Companies Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Small lymphocytic lymphoma clinical trial analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research on 70+ pipeline Small lymphocytic lymphoma drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US) On October 15, 2026, DelveInsight's“ Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma Pipeline Insight, 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 70+ companies and 80+ pipeline drugs in Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma pipeline landscape. It covers the Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also covers the Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

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Key Takeaways from the Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma Pipeline Report



On October 15, 2026, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC organized a phase 3 study is to assess the safety and tolerability and to confirm the dose of nemtabrutinib in combination with venetoclax in participants with R/R CLL/SLL. The primary study hypotheses are that the combination of nemtabrutinib plus venetoclax is superior to VR with respect to progression-free survival (PFS) per 2018 International Workshop on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (iwCLL) criteria as assessed by blinded independent central review (BICR).

On October 14, 2026, BeOne Medicines conducted a phase 3 study is to compare how well sonrotoclax plus obinutuzumab works versus venetoclax plus rituximab in treating adults with relapsed and/or refractory (R/R) chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL). The study will also compare how well sonrotoclax plus rituximab works versus venetoclax plus rituxumab in treating adults with R/R CLL/SLL. The safety of these treatments will also be assessed.

DelveInsight's Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma Pipeline analysis depicts a robust space with 70+ active players working to develop 80+ pipeline treatment therapies.

The leading Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma Companies include Dizal Pharmaceuticals, Nurix Therapeutics, Inc., Lupeng Pharmaceutical, MingSight Pharmaceutical, Inc., Ascentage Pharma Group Inc., Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Luminary Therapeutics, Lomond Therapeutics, BeOne Medicines, Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., InnoCare Pharma, Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Vironexis Biotherapeutics Inc., Accutar Biotechnology Inc., AVM Biotechnology Inc., Allogene Therapeutics, Merck & Co., Iovance Biotherapeutics and others. Promising Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma Pipeline Therapies such as Pirtobrutinib, Bendamustine, Rituximab, Venetoclax, LOXO-305, ABT-199, ofatumumab, TG02 citrate, and others.

Get insights into clinical trials, emerging therapies, and leading companies with DelveInsight @ Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma Treatment Drugs

Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma Overview

Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma (SLL) is a slow-growing B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma characterized by the accumulation of mature, monoclonal B lymphocytes within lymph nodes and other lymphoid tissues. It is the tissue-based counterpart of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), with the two conditions differing primarily in the degree of lymphocyte involvement in the peripheral blood. SLL generally follows an indolent clinical course, although some patients may experience disease progression or transformation into a more aggressive lymphoma. The disease commonly presents with painless enlargement of lymph nodes and may remain asymptomatic during its early stages. As SLL advances, patients may develop constitutional symptoms such as fatigue, fever, night sweats, and unexplained weight loss, along with splenomegaly, hepatomegaly, bone marrow involvement, anemia, thrombocytopenia, recurrent infections, and abdominal discomfort.

Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma Emerging Drugs Profile

Birelentinib: Dizal Pharmaceuticals

Birelentinib (DZD8586) is a first-in-class, non-covalent dual inhibitor targeting both LYN and BTK for the treatment of small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) and other B-cell malignancies. By blocking both BTK-dependent and BTK-independent B-cell receptor signaling, it is intended to address resistance to existing BTK inhibitors. The therapy exhibits high selectivity for BTK and LYN compared with other TEC family kinases and has demonstrated the ability to penetrate the blood-brain barrier. It is currently being investigated in a Phase III clinical trial for patients with SLL.

NX-5948: Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.

NX-5948 is an oral, investigational targeted protein degrader developed by Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. for the treatment of small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) and other B-cell malignancies. It is designed to selectively degrade Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), including both wild-type and mutation-driven forms associated with resistance to covalent BTK inhibitors. NX-5948 is currently being evaluated in Phase III clinical trials in patients with CLL/SLL.

LP-108: Lupeng Pharmaceutical

LP-108 (Lacutoclax) is an investigational, orally administered selective BCL-2 inhibitor being developed for the treatment of relapsed or refractory small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). It is designed to induce apoptosis in malignant B cells while exhibiting relatively weaker inhibition of BCL-XL and BCL-W, which may help improve tolerability. Early clinical findings have demonstrated promising antitumor activity with an acceptable safety profile in CLL/SLL and other B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas. LP-108 is currently being evaluated in a Phase II, open-label, multicenter clinical trial in patients with relapsed or refractory CLL/SLL.

MS-553: MingSight Pharmaceutical, Inc.

MS-553 is an investigational, oral selective inhibitor of protein kinase C-beta (PKC-β) being developed for the treatment of relapsed or refractory small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). By selectively targeting PKC-β, a key regulator of B-cell receptor signaling, it aims to suppress malignant B-cell proliferation and survival. The therapy is intended to provide a novel treatment option for patients whose disease has progressed after prior therapies, including BTK inhibitors. MS-553 is currently being evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial assessing its safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary antitumor activity in patients with relapsed or refractory CLL/SLL.

APG-3288: Ascentage Pharma Group Inc.

APG-3288 is an investigational, oral Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader being developed by Ascentage Pharma Group Inc. for the treatment of relapsed or refractory small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) and other B-cell malignancies. Rather than inhibiting BTK activity alone, it is designed to selectively degrade the BTK protein, including resistance-associated mutant forms, with the aim of overcoming limitations of current BTK inhibitors. APG-3288 is being investigated as monotherapy to evaluate its safety, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and preliminary antitumor activity in patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic cancers. The therapy is currently in a Phase I, multicenter, open-label clinical trial for patients with relapsed/refractory CLL/SLL and other B-cell malignancies.

The Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma Pipeline Report Provides Insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma Treatment.

Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma market

Explore groundbreaking therapies and clinical trials in the Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma Pipeline. @ New Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma Drugs

Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma Companies

Dizal Pharmaceuticals, Nurix Therapeutics, Inc., Lupeng Pharmaceutical, MingSight Pharmaceutical, Inc., Ascentage Pharma Group Inc., Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Luminary Therapeutics, Lomond Therapeutics, BeOne Medicines, Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., InnoCare Pharma, Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Vironexis Biotherapeutics Inc., Accutar Biotechnology Inc., AVM Biotechnology Inc., Allogene Therapeutics, Merck & Co., Iovance Biotherapeutics and others

Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Learn about new Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma Marketed and Drugs Developments, and key companies with DelveInsight's expert analysis @ Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma Market Drivers and Barriers

Scope of the Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma Companies- Dizal Pharmaceuticals, Nurix Therapeutics, Inc., Lupeng Pharmaceutical, MingSight Pharmaceutical, Inc., Ascentage Pharma Group Inc., Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Luminary Therapeutics, Lomond Therapeutics, BeOne Medicines, Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., InnoCare Pharma, Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Vironexis Biotherapeutics Inc., Accutar Biotechnology Inc., AVM Biotechnology Inc., Allogene Therapeutics, Merck & Co., Iovance Biotherapeutics and others

Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma Pipeline Therapies- Pirtobrutinib, Bendamustine, Rituximab, Venetoclax, LOXO-305, ABT-199, ofatumumab, TG02 citrate, and others.

Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

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Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummarySmall Lymphocytic Lymphoma: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentSmall Lymphocytic Lymphoma– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Pre-Registration)Birelentinib (Dizal Pharmaceuticals)Last Stage Products (Phase III)LP-108 (Lupeng Pharmaceutical)Drug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase I/II)APG-3288 (Ascentage Pharma Group Inc.)Drug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug name: Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsSmall Lymphocytic Lymphoma Key CompaniesSmall Lymphocytic Lymphoma Key ProductsSmall Lymphocytic Lymphoma – Unmet NeedsSmall Lymphocytic Lymphoma – Market Drivers and BarriersSmall Lymphocytic Lymphoma – Future Perspectives and ConclusionSmall Lymphocytic Lymphoma Analyst ViewsSmall Lymphocytic Lymphoma Key CompaniesAppendix

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