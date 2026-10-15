Georgia's Non-Profit Output Per Worker Is 9.1 Times Turnover

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Georgia's non-profit institutions generated production value equivalent to approximately 9.1 times their turnover in 2025.

According to Trend 's calculations based on Geostat's data, dividing the sector's total production value of 2.562 billion lari ($983.6 million) by its 64,500 employees puts production value per worker at approximately 39,718 lari ($15,249.59) in 2025. Turnover per worker stood at approximately 4,343 lari ($1,667.48), meaning production value per employee was about 9.1 times turnover per employee.

The ratio varied across the largest non-profit sectors, according to Trend 's calculations based on Geostat's reported sector shares. In education, estimated turnover of 95.8 million lari ($36.7 million) compared with estimated production value of 348.4 million lari ($133.7 million), giving a turnover-to-production-value ratio of approximately 27.5%.

Healthcare and social work recorded an estimated turnover-to-production-value ratio of 19.5%, with turnover of approximately 80.1 million lari ($30.7 million) and production value of approximately 409.9 million lari ($157.3 million). In arts, entertainment and recreation, estimated turnover of 53.8 million lari ($20.6 million) compared with production value of approximately 576.4 million lari ($221.3 million), resulting in a ratio of about 9.3%.

The calculations show that turnover represented different shares of reported production value across the three major non-profit sectors, with education recording the highest ratio and arts, entertainment and recreation the lowest.