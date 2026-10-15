STACK Celebrates Inaugural Critical Operations Development Academy Graduating Class In Santa Teresa, New Mexico

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 12-week technical training program prepares local talent for high-paying careers in data center critical operations

DENVER, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK Infrastructure (“STACK”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world's most innovative companies and a leading global developer and operator of data centers, celebrated the inaugural graduating class of its Critical Operations Development Academy (CODA), October 14.

CODA is STACK's in-house certification program designed to prepare individuals with no prior data center experience for careers in data center operations. Through an intensive 12-week curriculum, participants receive hands-on training in the electrical, mechanical, safety, and operational disciplines essential to operating in modern data center environments. By equipping local talent with specialized technical skills, CODA creates a pathway to long-term career growth in the data center industry. The inaugural CODA cohort graduated 20 participants, all of whom are now full-time STACK employees supporting operations at Project Jupiter.

“CODA represents STACK's commitment to creating meaningful economic opportunity in the communities where we build and operate,” said Mike Casey, Chief Operating Officer, STACK Americas.“We are investing not only in world-class digital infrastructure in New Mexico but also in the people who will operate that infrastructure, building the highly skilled, community-based workforce our industry needs.”

The inaugural class also demonstrates the economic opportunity created by STACK's continued investment in Doña Ana County. CODA is designed to create a pathway into data center operations for individuals who may not have prior industry experience but bring relevant skills from adjacent technical fields. Candidates come from backgrounds including electrical assembly, HVAC, low-voltage electrical work, oil field operations, warehouse mechatronics, and other technical roles that provide a strong foundation for the program.

“STACK's investment in workforce development is helping position Santa Teresa, New Mexico, as a hub for advanced technology and digital infrastructure. By creating high-paying careers and developing local talent, they are strengthening our region's long-term economic future.” Joshua Orozco, Vice President of Strategic Development at the Border Industrial Association.

CODA participants begin their careers with STACK at a minimum of $40 per hour, equivalent to approximately $83,000 annually for a full-time employee and more than 50% above the average annual wage in Doña Ana County. Compensation varies by role, experience, and qualifications.

About STACK Infrastructure

STACK is a proven, trusted partner for the world's most innovative companies, designing, developing, and operating sustainable global digital infrastructure. Backed by an unmatched record of reliable delivery and development expertise, STACK brings speed, scale, certainty, and responsibility to the demands of a rapidly evolving digital infrastructure landscape.

For more information about STACK, please visit: .

Media Contact:

Nikki Wheeler

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