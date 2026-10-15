Spero Therapeutics To Participate In The Chardan 10Th Annual Healthcare Conference
|Presentation Details
|Date / time:
|October 20, 2026, 9:15 AM ET
|Format:
|Fireside chat
|Location:
|Holmes II, Lotte New York Palace
|Webcast Link
|Here
The webcast may also be accessed through Spero's website on the Events + Presentations page. A replay will be available for approximately 90 days following the conference. To request a meeting or for more details about the conference please contact your institutional representative at Chardan.
About Spero Therapeutics
Spero Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing next-generation medicines for patients with serious immune-mediated diseases. The company's lead program, SP001, is a third-generation, Fc-silent anti-CD40L monoclonal antibody being advanced first in IgG4-related disease, with potential for development in additional immunological & inflammatory diseases. For more information, visit .
Investor Relations Contact:
Shai Biran, PhD
Spero Therapeutics
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Media Inquiries:
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