QC Capital Announces Cruz Express Oil, Expanding Its Car Care Platform Into Quick-Lube Service

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Two rebranded locations now operating in the Atlanta area as QC Capital's fund offerings grow to include quick-lube oil services

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QC Capital Group, LLC today announced Cruz Express Oil, the quick-lube brand that expands the company's car care platform beyond express car wash into adjacent, recurring-revenue automotive services. The brand's first two locations, in Duluth and Alpharetta, Georgia, are now operating under the Cruz Express Oil name, with the full rebrand of both sites currently underway. Both locations remain open and serving customers throughout the rebrand, and the brand's website is expected to launch in mid-to-late October.

The move marks a deliberate expansion of both QC Capital's operating business and its fund offerings, which now include quick-lube oil services alongside express car wash, liquidity, healthcare (telehealth), and small-bay flex industrial real estate.

"Car care is a need, not a want. People wash their cars and change their oil every week in towns across the Southeast, and both belong in an operator-led platform built on essential services," said Chris Salerno, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of QC Capital Group. "Cruz Express Oil is the natural next door for us to open. We operate it the same way we operate every site we own: ourselves, on the ground, with discipline."

"Our teams make the difference at every location," said Chris Stevens, Vice President of Operations for AquaShine Express and Cruz Express Oil. "Duluth and Alpharetta are running the way a shop should run: fast service, honest recommendations, and customers who come back because the experience earned it. Cruz Express Oil is built on the same standard that has driven AquaShine Express, and the teams at both brands are ready to carry it."

Quick-lube oil service is one of the most consistently demanded services in automotive aftercare, with a customer base that returns on a predictable cycle. By pairing quick-lube oil service with AquaShine Express, its express car wash brand operating 11 locations with a 12th opening in Winter Haven, Florida before the end of 2026, QC Capital's car care platform now covers two of the most frequent service needs of car owners, operated under one standard.

The expansion follows the same acquisition and operating discipline QC Capital applies across its platform: acquiring or developing well-located assets, operating them directly, and growing at a pace the operations can support.

About Cruz Express Oil

Cruz Express Oil is the quick-lube brand of QC Capital Group, with locations in Duluth and Alpharetta, Georgia, providing fast, professional oil change and preventive maintenance service.

About QC Capital Group

QC Capital Group, LLC is a Charlotte, North Carolina based private equity and alternative investment firm founded in 2018. The firm acquires, builds, and operates real assets and operating businesses for accredited investors, with active portfolios across car care, flex industrial real estate, business and commercial real estate credit, healthcare, and venture partnerships. QC Capital's strategies pair real estate ownership with the operating businesses that occupy it, with the objective of producing tax-efficient current income alongside long-term capital appreciation. The firm is led by Founder and Chief Executive Officer Chris Salerno, a Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree and a Charlotte Business Journal Most Admired CEO. QC Capital Group is an independent firm and is not affiliated with QC Holdings, QC Capital Management, QC Capital Partners, or QC Home Buyers. Learn more at qccapitalgroup.com.

Amy Tuck

Vice President of Marketing

QC Capital Group

(704) 281.8580

qccapitalgroup.com

Important Disclosures

This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Any such offer is made only to accredited investors, as defined under Rule 501 of Regulation D, and only by means of a confidential private placement memorandum and related offering documents, which should be read in their entirety. Private investments are speculative, illiquid, and involve substantial risk, including the possible loss of principal. Past performance is not indicative of future results, and the performance of any individual location or platform is not indicative of fund-level results.

Statements regarding business expansion and fund offerings are forward-looking and subject to market risks that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially. Any offering of securities is made only to accredited investors by means of a confidential private placement memorandum.