Don Lemon & Jennifer Welch Launch 'The Weekend Read,' A Weekly Show From I've Had It Podcast Media & Lemon Media Network

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New episodes every Friday on I've Had It's YouTube and Don Lemon's Substack, beginning October 16

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lemon Media Network (LMN) and I've Had It Podcast Media (IHIP Media) today announced The Weekend Read, a new weekly show co-hosted by Don Lemon and Jennifer Welch. The first episode premieres tomorrow, Friday, October 16, with new episodes every Friday on the I've Had It YouTube channel and Don Lemon's Substack.Each week, Welch and Lemon will break down the biggest stories in politics and pop culture, along with the gossip and headlines everyone is talking about heading into the weekend. Nothing is off-limits. The show launches in the final weeks before the November 3 midterm elections and will continue weekly after Election Day.“We started by guesting on each other's shows and quickly realized we needed to make it permanent. Ending my week with Don Lemon is the perfect palate cleanser. We are excited to be in everyone's ears every weekend,” said Jennifer Welch, New York Times bestselling author and host of I've Had It.“There's so much chaos, confusion, and bad news coming out of the administration that people need someone to help them make sense of it. Jen and I are the perfect duo to do that. Every Friday. Right as the weekend starts, when people finally have time to digest it all. And I'm really excited about it,” said Don Lemon, founder of Lemon Media Network and host of The Don Lemon Show.About The Weekend ReadPour yourself a glass of Welch's Lemonade and join us every Friday for The Weekend Read. From politics and pop culture to the juiciest stories of the week, nothing is off-limits and no one is safe from being read to filth by hosts Jennifer Welch and Don Lemon.Where to WatchYouTube: @ivehaditpodcastSubstack: @donlemonAbout Lemon Media NetworkLemon Media Network (LMN) is an independent media company founded by Emmy-winning journalist and former CNN anchor Don Lemon, built around honest, fearless conversations about the news, politics and culture shaping America. Its flagship program, The Don Lemon Show, launched in 2024 and streams live every weekday at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Substack, Facebook and Twitch, with audio available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and iHeart. The Don Lemon Show has won Webby Awards for Best Video Podcast Host, including the People's Voice Award, and four NAACP Image Awards, including Outstanding News and Information.LMN also publishes Don's written commentary on Substack and operates Lemon Nation, a paid membership community offering subscribers live Q&As, exclusive programming and direct interaction with Lemon. The company produces live programming and experiences, including the DL+DL "Anything Goes" tour with comedian DL Hughley and Don Lemon Live: New Orleans New Year's Eve, an annual broadcast from Frenchmen Street.For more information, visit .About I've Had It Podcast MediaIHIP Media is an independent media company founded by Jennifer Welch, New York Times bestselling author of Not Today, Fascists. Known for its sharp humor, unfiltered commentary, and fearless conversations about politics, news, and culture, the company has built a devoted audience across its chart-topping podcasts and digital platforms.Its flagship podcast, I've Had It, co-hosted by Welch and Angie "Pumps" Sullivan, has earned a 2026 GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Podcast Episode and two 2024 iHeartPodcast Award nominations. The show has welcomed high-profile guests including former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Kamala Harris, Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. IHIP Media's expanding lineup also includes IHIP News, a daily news program hosted by Welch alongside correspondents Angie Sullivan and Josh Welch, featuring weekly guests; and I've Had It Weekend, a series of in-depth, one-on-one interviews with distinguished guests.With over five million followers across Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, IHIP Media has garnered national attention, including features in The New York Times, GQ, and The Washington Post. The company also publishes original written commentary and exclusive content on Substack and has connected with audiences nationwide through two live tours, The Hot Shit Tour and The People Suck Tour.For more information, visit .

Douglas Robins

Lemon Media Network

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Don Lemon & Jennifer Welch Launch 'The Weekend Read,' a Weekly Show from I've Had It Podcast Media & Lemon Media Network News Provided By Lemon Media Network October 15, 2026, 19:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, Social Media, U.S. Politics



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