Lakeshore Heating & Cooling Hires For Two Full-Time HVAC Positions In Lake County, Ohio

The company offers paid career opportunities for experienced installers and entry-level apprentices, with ongoing training and a clear path for advancement.

LAKE COUNTY, OH, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lakeshore Heating & Cooling is hiring for two full-time positions to support HVAC installation work in Mentor, Eastlake, Madison, and throughout Lake County, Ohio. The openings include an HVAC Installer and an Install Apprentice/Helper, giving both experienced technicians and newcomers a way into the trade. Both roles are overtime eligible and include ongoing training. The family behind the company has HVAC roots in Lake County dating back to 1965.HVAC Installer Role (Floats to Service When Needed)The HVAC Installer handles system installations and floats to service calls when needed, making it a fit for technicians who want variety in their workweek.● $22–$28 per hour, based on experience● Overtime eligible● 1–2+ years of HVAC installation experience required● EPA 608 certification preferred, or required within 90 days● Valid driver's license and insurable driving recordInstall Apprentice / Helper Role With Training ProvidedThis entry-level position is built for candidates who want to learn HVAC installation from the ground up.● $18–$22 per hour● Overtime eligible● No prior experience required● Mechanical ability and willingness to learn● Valid driver's license and insurable driving recordA Clear Career Path From Apprentice to Lead InstallerLakeshore Heating & Cooling structures growth around a defined progression: Apprentice → Installer → Lead Installer. Team members benefit from:● Ongoing training as skills develop● Opportunities for career advancement● A company van for applicable employees● Full-time, overtime-eligible hoursPhysical Requirements and Pre-Employment ScreeningBoth roles involve hands-on fieldwork. Applicants must be able to:● Lift 75 lbs● Work in attics, crawlspaces, and on ladders● Work in various weather conditionsA background check and drug test are required before hire.How to Apply for a Position With Lakeshore Heating & CoolingExperienced installers and first-time applicants can apply by emailing... or calling 440-944-0072.About Lakeshore Heating & CoolingLakeshore Heating & Cooling is a family-owned HVAC company serving Eastlake, Mentor, Madison, and communities throughout Lake County, Ohio. The family's work in the trade began in 1965, when the founder's grandfather started Mentor Shore Heating & Air Conditioning with one van. That business carried into the next generation and led to the founding of Lakeshore Heating & Cooling in 2015, with the“Shore” name kept as a tribute to where it started. Today, the company brings three generations and over 60 years of HVAC experience to furnace, heat pump, air conditioning, ductless mini split, and indoor air quality services, including installation, repair, and maintenance. Its licensed and insured technicians work from offices in Eastlake, Mentor, and Madison, provide upfront pricing before work begins, and offer Cool Friends Maintenance Plans. The company holds 5.0 ratings on Google, Facebook, Yelp, Angi, and Thumbtack.

Matt Smith

Lakeshore Heating and Cooling

+1 440-944-0072

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Lakeshore Heating & Cooling Hires for Two Full-Time HVAC Positions in Lake County, Ohio News Provided By Real Time Marketing October 15, 2026, 19:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Emergency Services, World & Regional



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