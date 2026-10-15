Chariot Claims Raises $10M Series A To Build AI-Powered Infrastructure For Consumer Justice

Chariot Claims Team

Silverton Partners leads the round as the platform combines AI and law firms to pursue corporate wrongdoing at scale and arm itself to champion privacy rights.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Only four percent of consumers harmed by privacy violations, hidden fees, false advertising, and other misconduct will ever file a claim. This means that for American corporations and major tech companies, breaking the law is cheaper than compliance.

Chariot Claims, a consumer AI platform built to streamline consumer protection claims, announced today that it has raised $10 million in Series A funding to help change this math. The round was led by Mike Dodd, General Partner at Silverton Partners, with participation from Indicator Ventures, Lightbank, Neon Fund, ZVC, Rosecliff Venture Partners, Alumni Ventures, FJ Labs, Graph Ventures, Vermilion Ventures, and other notable angels.

The company – which has more than doubled its team this year, adding talent from leading AI labs, Rocket Money, Rippling, and Twitch – will use the capital to further invest in its AI capabilities, scale operations, and arm itself against retaliation from megacorps.

Chariot helps consumers identify potential corporate violations, determine whether they qualify, and pursue compensation through its network of partner law firms. The company now processes more than 200,000 pre-qualified claims per month, primarily in mass arbitration cases involving Fortune 500s.

“When a company breaks the law and breaks what it promises to its consumers, the consumer rarely seeks justice,” said Mike Dodd, General Partner at Silverton Partners.“Chariot has built the technology to make individual consumer claims work at scale, and the team to operate it in a category where execution is genuinely hard.”

For most consumers, corporate litigation means junk-mail notices, years of waiting, and class action checks worth a couple of dollars.

Chariot is different. Rather than combining everyone into a single class-action lawsuit, it uses mass actions and mass arbitration, which is the coordination of thousands of individually represented claims. Consumers retain greater control and have the opportunity for more meaningful compensation: an estimated average of $460 through Chariot, compared with $32 in the CFPB's analysis of class action settlements.

Historically, this model was nearly impossible at scale because of the heavy administrative burden. Chariot's AI-native platform changes that equation by identifying patterns of potential misconduct, matching consumers to cases where they may have been affected, and coordinating their individual claims with partner law firms. The result is a single, trusted place where consumers can discover potential claims, qualify in minutes, and pursue compensation alongside others who were affected.

Just over a year since pivoting to mass actions, Chariot has received multiple threats of litigation from defendants in Chariot-supported cases, a signal, the company says, that the platform is working.

"We raised this round to take on the Goliath megacorps," said Zim Hang, Founder and CEO of Chariot Claims. "They're already using bullying tactics and financial leverage to threaten us and quiet the legal process. This capital lets us accelerate our tech to even the playing field, as well as invest in consumer privacy rights, education, and protective legislation.”

Join the fight with Chariot; discover claims and make them pay.



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About Chariot Claims

Chariot Claims is a financial legal-tech company building the infrastructure for corporate accountability at scale. Through AI and an intuitive consumer platform, Chariot connects individuals to mass arbitration and class action cases they qualify for, pairs them with vetted law firms, and manages the process from claim discovery through payout.

Chariot is led by Zim Hang, a three-time founder whose work spans healthtech, fintech, and legal tech. The company's team and partners bring deep legal and privacy expertise, including a nationally recognized litigator with more than 30 years of experience, as well as having spoken at the ABA Class Actions National Institute, Complex Litigation Ethics Conference, and others. The Chariot team is united by a mission to help ordinary people organize at scale against megacorps.

Learn more at chariotclaims.

Teresa Bigelow

Revel Society

+1 646-223-0402

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Chariot Claims Raises $10M Series A to Build AI-Powered Infrastructure for Consumer Justice News Provided By Revel Society October 15, 2026, 19:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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