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Jacynthe L'heureux

Jacynthe L'heureux


Date: 2026-10-15 03:08:09

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • PhD Candidate, Population and Public Health, University of British Columbia
Profile Articles

My research, grounded in health economics, examines the intersection of health and work, with a focus on how health and family life transitions shape employment experiences, and how workplaces and policies can better support workers.

Experience
  • –present PhD Candidate, University of British Columbia
Education
  • 2026 University of British Columbia, Population and Public Health (Health Economics)

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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