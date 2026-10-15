Russian Attack On Kyiv Leaves Seven Injured
"Seven people have now been injured as a result of an enemy UAV falling between residential buildings in the Pecherskyi district," Klitschko wrote.
He said three of the injured had been admitted to city hospitals, while the others received medical assistance at the scene or on an outpatient basis.Read also: Russian drone strike hits shop in Odesa region, injuring three
Earlier reports indicated that six people had been injured in Kyiv in the Russian drone attack on October 15.
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