After Previous ERP Attempts, Best Designers Inc. Goes Live On SAP Business One With Consultare

MENAFN - GetNews) General Manager Henry Gonzalez says the implementation was delivered on time, within budget, and as defined in the project Blueprint

MIAMI, FL - October 15, 2026 - Best Designers Inc. (BDI) has successfully gone live on SAP Business One, implemented by Consultare. For a company that had previously tried other ERP systems without success, the go-live marks an important milestone.

“We had tried to implement other ERP systems before, and it didn't work out,” said Henry Gonzalez, General Manager of Best Designers Inc.“When we started this project, we had a lot of questions and high expectations. But we were confident that SAP Business One was the right solution for our business, and that we had chosen the right implementation partner.”

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, BDI [line of business: what the company does, what it sells, and who its customers are]. The company has operations in Venezuela, Colombia, and Mexico, and its main markets are the Caribbean islands and Latin America.

BDI first found Consultare through its website. Consultare's experience in the Miami market was an important factor early on. As the selection process moved forward, meetings with the Consultare team and client references confirmed the firm's experience and capabilities.

“Consultare delivered on what they committed to,” Gonzalez said.“The implementation was completed within the timeline we originally agreed on, and we had a successful go-live. A few minor items remained afterward, such as certain reports, but the project was completed within budget and in accordance with everything we established in the Blueprint.”

As part of the project, BDI also implemented a B2B web portal to manage all of its customers, an important sales tool the company had been looking to put in place.

With SAP Business One and the B2B web portal now live, BDI has one ERP platform supporting its operations from Miami to Venezuela, Colombia, and Mexico.

About Best Designers Inc.

Best Designers Inc. is a designer eyewear company headquartered in Miami, Florida, with operations in Venezuela, Colombia, and Mexico, serving customers throughout the Caribbean islands and Latin America.

About Consultare

Consultare is an SAP Business One partner with over 10 years of experience helping growing small and midsize businesses implement, customize, and support SAP Business One. With a multilingual team across three continents, Consultare works with clients throughout the United States, including [Los Angeles, San Diego, New Jersey, and Richmond, Virginia]. Learn more at.