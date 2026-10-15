Encore Sushi Sets Grand Opening Celebration Oct. 23 With Solana Beach Chamber Ribbon-Cutting

Chef James La at Encore Sushi, 112 S. Cedros Ave., Solana Beach, Calif. Encore celebrates its grand opening Friday, Oct. 23, 2026, at the entrance to the Cedros Design District. Photo courtesy of Encore Sushi.

The dining room at Encore Sushi, a 42-seat upscale casual sushi restaurant at the entrance to the Cedros Design District in Solana Beach, Calif. Photo courtesy of Encore Sushi.

Chef James La and partner Chris West bring upscale casual sushi to the entrance of the Cedros Design District in Solana Beach.

SOLANA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Encore Sushi, the new restaurant from chef James La and partner Chris West, will celebrate its grand opening Friday, Oct. 23, 2026, with a Solana Beach Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting at 4 p.m. Drinks and chef's samples will be available. Encore is open now at 112 S. Cedros Ave., at the entrance to the Cedros Design District, steps from the world-famous Belly Up Tavern.Upscale casual sushi at the entrance to the Cedros Design District.The Cedros Design District is a walkable stretch of design shops, galleries, boutiques and live music. Encore is built as its front door, a place where sushi, music and art share the bill. Given the neighborhood, artists may drop in for impromptu sets, and Encore plans to hang work by Cedros Design District artists."Cedros is where North County goes to find something original," West said. "Encore is the first stop where a night on Cedros begins. Whether guests are headed to the beach or a show down the street, we hope they'll stay for the encore."West describes his partner in plain terms. "James is one of the top sushi chefs in San Diego, if not all of Southern California," he said. "His precision and his read on each day's fish are why I wanted to build this restaurant with him."At Encore, every piece is cut to order in front of the guest, and the sushi bar is the front row. Bluefin tuna, chu-toro, New Zealand king salmon, Hokkaido scallop and uni anchor the nigiri and sashimi. The menu's signature rolls are inspired by music. La adjusts to each day's catch, paying close attention to the weight of the rice, the thickness of the cut and the balance of sauce."Encore is the culmination of 25 years of creating," La said. "Sushi is a live performance. The counter is our stage, and every piece is cut the moment it's ordered. The signature rolls are where we riff, but it always comes back to the fish."Encore seats 42 in 1,700 square feet and serves beer, wine and sake. Hours are 3 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday; closed Monday. Happy Hour runs 3 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday for dine-in guests. Encore hosts private events for up to 50 guests, including full buyouts. Reservations are available at encoresushi.About Encore SushiEncore Sushi is upscale casual sushi at the entrance to the Cedros Design District, a partnership between chef James La and Chris West. The 42-seat restaurant is at 112 S. Cedros Ave., Solana Beach, CA 92075, steps from the world-famous Belly Up Tavern. Phone: (858) 925-7052. Learn more at encoresushi or on Instagram at @encore_sushi.Media Contact: Chris West, Partner, Encore Sushi... | (760) 207-0435

Chris West

Encore Sushi

760-207-0435

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Encore Sushi Sets Grand Opening Celebration Oct. 23 With Solana Beach Chamber Ribbon-Cutting News Provided By Encore Sushi October 15, 2026, 18:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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