Coalition Says Houthis Attacked King Khalid International Airport 20 Times So Far This Month

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy said on Thursday that the Houthi militia in Yemen has carried out 20 attacks on King Khalid International Airport since the start of the month.

At least 17 people have died and more than 330 have been injured in the attacks on the airport in Riyadh, spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki Al Maliki told a press conference.

“These brutal terrorist attacks – including the brutal attack that took place during rush hour – do not merely target the Kingdom's airports; rather, they go beyond that to threaten the safety of travelers, including citizens, brothers, friends, and pilgrims to the Two Holy Mosques from all corners of the earth,” Al Maliki said referring to the largest attack on the airport on Saturday, which killed 13 people.

A total of 19 people have been killed and 364 injured in Houthi attacks on airports across the Kingdom including Abha airport, Al Maliki said.“Targeting airports endangers the lives of thousands of civilian travelers,” he said.

“1,104 missiles and 1,135 drones have been fired at the Kingdom since the start of operations,” he added.

Al Maliki said the Iran-backed Houthis have acquired advanced technology with the help of regional parties and built mountain warehouses in Sanaa, Saada, and Amran as launch pads for attacks.

The militia is using civilian infrastructure and Yemen's resources to fuel their war effort and the coalition has destroyed 127 warehouses in mountainous areas and numerous launch pads belonging to the Houthis during the last few days.

“The Houthis must immediately cease all terrorist operations targeting civilians and civilian facilities, including airports, ports, oil facilities, and infrastructure,” he added.