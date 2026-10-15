'Switzerland Is A Partial Member Of The EU,' Says Historian
The Senate has completed its review of the package of agreements (known as Bilaterals III) with the European Union (EU), and the issue is now heading over to the House of Representatives. The conservative camp, led by the right-wing Swiss People's Party, uses rhetoric that emphasises Switzerland's independence in the face of“diktats from Brussels” and“foreign judges”, warns against“submission to Europe,” and denounces“interference by European institutions.”
Historian André Holenstein believes this idea of an independent Switzerland that can rely only on itself makes no historical sense. In his view, the debate over the agreements with the EU“suffers from a biased perception”.More More Swiss Politics Swiss senators flex muscles over EU treaty package
This content was published on Oct 5, 2026 Switzerland's Senate last week wrapped up its examination of the new EU treaty package.Read more: Swiss senators flex muscles over EU treaty pa
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