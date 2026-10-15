MENAFN - Swissinfo) Switzerland has historically been shaped by the major powers around it and is far from being an independent country that can rely solely on itself, says historian André Holenstein. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: 'Switzerland is a partial member of the EU,' says historian This content was published on October 15, 2026 - 11:16 4 minutes Pietro Bugnon and Antoine Schaub, RTS

The Senate has completed its review of the package of agreements (known as Bilaterals III) with the European Union (EU), and the issue is now heading over to the House of Representatives. The conservative camp, led by the right-wing Swiss People's Party, uses rhetoric that emphasises Switzerland's independence in the face of“diktats from Brussels” and“foreign judges”, warns against“submission to Europe,” and denounces“interference by European institutions.”

Historian André Holenstein believes this idea of an independent Switzerland that can rely only on itself makes no historical sense. In his view, the debate over the agreements with the EU“suffers from a biased perception”.

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