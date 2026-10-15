London National Gallery Benches Cross Ocean To Wadsworth Atheneum

MENAFN - USA Art News) A collection of well-regarded leather benches, previously used by visitors at thein, have found a new home at thein

The National Gallery divested itself of the benches last year through the Bellmans auction house. Each bench sold for approximately £1,200. These particular seats are modern reproductions, with most dating back to the 1990s. A spokesperson for the National Gallery had previously explained the reason for their removal:“The red leather benches are not fire rated to the necessary required safety standards and are difficult to clean, which causes risks to the paintings from pests.”

According to The Telegraph, several of these benches have since been installed within the Morgan Great Hall at the Wadsworth Atheneum. An online film produced by the Wadsworth highlighted this transition, stating,“from one historic art museum to another, two Victorian-style gallery benches have recently crossed an ocean to continue their museum careers here at the Wadsworth.”

Source: The Art Newspaper