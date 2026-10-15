Melissa Joseph Explores Rural Roots In“Casserole Culture”

MENAFN - USA Art News) Artistis showcasing her work in“Casserole Culture” atin, an exhibition exploring her upbringing in rural America. The show is on view through. Joseph, a first-generation Indian American, was born in, to an Irish American mother fromand a father from. Her art has historically focused on themes of legacy, labor, and migration, drawing from her diasporic experience and family memories.

For this exhibition, Joseph shifts her focus to how her regional background in rural America shaped her identity, possibly more profoundly than any inherited connection to her ancestral homeland.“I'm really interested in how your regional background shapes your identity, almost more than your national identity,” Joseph explained to Observer during a walk-through.“I think a lot of the identity conversations happening are on a national level, but it's more specific. I feel Pennsylvanian. I wanted to capture that.”

Using her distinctive needle-felting technique, Joseph depicts everyday rural scenes, such as cars in a garage, a plate of curry, her father's hat on a wardrobe, dinner party remnants, and unique wallpaper patterns. These details collectively convey the ordinary lives of hardworking individuals establishing new lives in a new country. The exhibition title,“Casserole Culture,” is a term Joseph coined years ago to describe the resilient, resourceful, and community-oriented values she encountered as a child and still observes upon returning to her hometown.

While her family history remains a presence, the exhibition features relatively few people. The narrative unfolds primarily through houses, everyday objects, neighborhood specifics, and communal traditions, including a candy made by her community. Joseph aims to highlight the collective community experience, with all its intricacies, rather than just her individual story.“I was with these people whether they call you the N-word, whether they keep me perpetually as an outsider or they embrace me warmly. It doesn't matter, we're all there. We're all in the same school,” she remarked.

Joseph stated that most of the exhibition was created over the past eight months, following a challenging period of mourning her mother. One of the initial works, a found boat fragment with a subtle felt narrative titled Bavarian, hangs on a brick wall. A recent residency in Scotland was instrumental in helping her regain inspiration and reconnect with nature and informal communities, similar to those of her childhood.“I was in nature, and I grew up in nature, but I had forgotten while living in New York. I really relied on people's kindness when I was in Scotland, to share information, knowledge, to let me into their lives,” she noted.

Wool felt, her chosen medium, emphasizes care and labor, creating a tactile and soft quality that blurs the lines between sculpture and image. Joseph has intentionally increased the scale of her work.“I wanted to level up,” she explained, adding,“I didn't want people who had seen my show three years ago to come in here and be like, 'Oh yeah, I saw this before.'” This shift began during a residency in San Antonio, Texas, where her studio, a former car showroom, accommodated large drawings and a 9 by 12-foot work depicting her dancing parents. She now creates comparably large pieces in her smaller studio by laying them on the floor, aiming for immersive and intimate viewing experiences.

Joseph resists labeling the exhibition as nostalgic. Her goal is to revisit these places and moments to process them and reconcile with the parts of herself shaped by her past. After recent losses, this series serves as a reorientation, helping her understand her origins, her continued connection to that world, and how to embrace the person those experiences have forged. Enlarging details to life-size or beyond gives physical form to memories, anchoring questions of belonging. Her needle-felted images physically, culturally, and emotionally embody memories across generations and geographies, serving as a means to sustain a sense of place and belonging beyond loss or displacement.

Source: Observer Arts