Institutional-Grade Compliance Infrastructure Positions Itself At Tokenization's Next Frontier
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) AINewsWire Editorial Coverage: Wall Street's largest institutions are no longer just experimenting with blockchain. BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has predicted that“every stock, every bond” will eventually trade on a shared, tokenized ledger. Forbes reported in August that institutions are pushing toward a tokenized market some observers believe could eventually reach $13 trillion. Treasuries and securities are already moving on-chain. The next wave is real-economy assets: equipment, franchises, real estate and private credit. The bottleneck is compliance. Assets that carry securities obligations need identity, transfer restrictions and regulatory controls built directly into the ledger itself. That is the layer TruGolf Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUG) (Profile ) now owns, through its acquisition of Polymath Research Inc. and Polymath's Layer-1 blockchain, Polymesh. TruGolf plans to prove that infrastructure out inside its own franchise network first. The timing is notable. Earlier this month, Polymath announced it is exploring a tokenized film investment platform with CineCity Studios, which operates a 140,000-square-foot Chicago production facility and TruGolf's infrastructure beyond golf and into entertainment finance. With the closing of the acquisition, TruGolf is now positioned in the market for regulated tokenization and digital securities infrastructure, a sector in which leaders such BlackRock Inc. Nasdaq Inc. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. Coinbase Global Inc.
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