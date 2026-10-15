Fine Of Up To QR25,000 For Withholding Employees' Passports In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Taibat Olaniyan | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Employers in Qatar who fail to return workers' passports after completing residence permit issuance or renewal procedures may face fines of up to QR25,000, a Ministry of Interior official reminded.

Speaking during a Ministry of Interior webinar, Head of the Detention Section at the Search and Follow-up Department, Major Saud Hamad Alburaidi, said employers must return passports to employees unless there is an agreement to retain them or a legal document signed by both parties authorising the arrangement.

Visit Qatar announces return of Qatar T100 Kick Off Run for 2026 3-2-1 Museum aims to inspire active society, preserve Qatar's sporting legacy: Official Things to do this weekend in Qatar (July 23-25, 2026)

Read Also

The Ministry's guidance lists failure to hand over passports after completing residency procedures as a legal violation and urges employers to return the documents to their employees.

Major Alburaidi also advised employers to document employment contracts, complete residence permit procedures within the required timeframes, provide adequate accommodation for workers and comply with regulations governing the employment of expatriates.

He further urged employers to approach the competent authorities to resolve employment-related issues, adding that workers whose passports are being withheld can seek assistance from the relevant authorities.