Amir Meets President Of Azerbaijan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Baku: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met on Thursday with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan HE Ilham Aliyev, on the sidelines of the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) held in Baku, Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them in various fields, in addition to several issues and developments of mutual interest.

The two sides also exchanged views regarding key topics on the summit agenda, particularly those related to promoting security and stability at the regional and international levels.

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, attended the meeting, alongside Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, and members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir.

On the Azeri side, several of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying HE President of Azerbaijan attended the meeting.