SLIIT Kandy UNI Holds Inaugural Dtechbiz Symposium Exploring Pathways For Innovation, Growth And Wellbeing

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) SLIIT Kandy UNI's inaugural DTecBiz symposium featured 48 research presentations and more than 200 authors, bringing technology and business research into a forum involving academics, students and industry professionals.

Held on 7 July 2026, the Symposium on Emerging Digital Technologies and Business Systems examined pathways from knowledge creation to innovation, growth and wellbeing, according to the institution.

Research was presented across ten tracks. Subjects included artificial intelligence, machine learning, smart education, digital health, sustainable infrastructure, smart cities, business analytics, enterprise innovation and financial technologies.

Governance, organisational behaviour and sustainability also featured among the areas covered. The programme brought together work spanning technical systems and the organisations and communities that use them.

Emil Kumara, a senior lecturer in the Department of Business, chaired the symposium.

The keynote speaker was Roshan Ragel of the University of Peradeniya's Department of Computer Engineering, who is also chief executive of the Lanka Education and Research Network.

Ragel discussed artificial intelligence's influence on education, business, healthcare, engineering, governance and scientific research. He emphasised responsible, ethical and human-centred applications, alongside interdisciplinary work and continued learning.

The programme recognised a Best Paper and Best Presenter in each track. Students presented their work to academics and industry specialists and received feedback on their research and communication.

SLIIT Kandy UNI acknowledged support from MELWA Steel, Hatton National Bank, SLT-MOBITEL, Dialog Axiata, Forever Skin Naturals, CIMA Sri Lanka and Bank of Ceylon.

It also recognised the work of reviewers, session chairs, panel members and the organising team, together with the support of chief academic and operating officer Madhawa Herath.

The institution positions DTecBiz as its flagship research forum, intended to develop continuing contact between academia and industry and give students opportunities to discuss research beyond the classroom through presentations, specialist feedback and exchanges with other participants.