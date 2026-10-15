Route 66 Turns 100 As Nearly 100 Student Robotics Teams Rally In Albuquerque

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Presented by R4 Creating, inaugural event will bring 100 teams to New Mexico and award six invitations to the 2027 RECF World Championship

Albuquerque, NM, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Approximately 200 elementary and middle school students representing 50 robotics teams from across the United States will gather in Albuquerque Nov. 22-24, 2026, for the inaugural Route 66 Robot Rally. The event will celebrate Route 66's centennial and award six teams invitations to the 2027 RECF World Championships, one of the world's largest student robotics and drone competitions, taking place April 25-May 7 at America's Center Convention Complex in St. Louis.

Presented by R4 Creating, the Robotics Education & Competition Foundation (RECF) Signature Event will feature up to 50 elementary school teams and 50 middle school teams competing in two RECF Engage divisions at the historic Hotel Albuquerque in Old Town.

“Route 66 has always represented possibility, connection, and the spirit of discovery,” said Dr. Shelly Gruenig, Founding Executive Director of R4Creating and Event Creator.“Celebrating its centennial by bringing student robotics teams from across the country to Albuquerque allows us to honor that legacy while helping young people build the skills, confidence, and connections to prepare them for academic and workforce opportunities.”

Added Hank Andrews, Managing Director and CFO of Verrus Research:“Verus Research is proud to sponsor the Route 66 Robot Rally. The 'spark' from events like these can propel students into STEM careers and a lifetime of pursuing and overcoming important, difficult technical challenges. Verus Research chooses to sponsor this event in hopes that more STEM workers lead to even more beneficial economic activity right here in New Mexico and a brighter future for all who call the Land of Enchantment home.”

Over the three-day event, teams will design, build, test, and refine their robots through back-to-back challenges. The competition mirrors real-world problem-solving and helps students strengthen technical knowledge, creativity, teamwork, communication, and critical thinking skills.

The event will also feature an Innovation Marketplace with STEM organizations, colleges, and industry partners, giving students and families opportunities to explore education and career pathways.

To learn more, click here.

CONTACT: Joanie Griffin R4 Creating 505-261-4444...