Eco-Friendly Technology For Enhancing The Immune Resistance Of Initial Potato Stock Under Protected Cultivation Conditions
(MENAFN- RCTT) The V.F. Kuprevich Institute of Experimental Botany offers an eco-technology for enhancing the immune resistance of initial potato stock in protected-ground cultivation under a commercial agreement with technical assistance and is looking for partners to cocnclude a technical cooperation agreement. Description The issue of using eco-friendly technologies to enhance the immune resistance of primary potato planting material in protected cultivation environments is of critical importance and high relevance to agriculture in Belarus and beyond.
Importance and Relevance:
1. Preserving Plant Health:
- Potatoes are a key agricultural crop in Belarus, yet they are susceptible to numerous diseases, including late blight, *Rhizoctonia* (black scurf), and various viral infections.
- Eco-friendly technologies help strengthen plant immunity, reducing susceptibility to pathogens.
2. Environmental Safety:
- Traditional plant protection methods often rely on chemical pesticides, which can have adverse effects on the environment and human health.
- Eco-friendly technologies utilize biologically safe approaches, such as the application of biological preparations, microbial cultures, and growth stimulants.
3. Sustainable Agriculture:
- Enhancing the immune resistance of potatoes reduces the need for chemical treatments, thereby fostering the development of sustainable agriculture.
- This is particularly relevant in the context of global climate change, which increases the risk of plant disease spread.
4. Economic Benefits:
- Healthy potato planting material ensures higher yields while lowering costs associated with disease management.
- This is especially significant for farmers and agricultural enterprises focused on both export and domestic markets.
5. Protected Cultivation as an Optimal Environment:
- The use of protected cultivation (such as greenhouses or cold frames) allows for the creation of controlled conditions for growing primary potato planting material.
- This minimizes exposure to adverse environmental factors, such as fluctuations in temperature and humidity. 6. Scientific achievements:
- Research in the fields of biotechnology and ecotechnology is actively developing in Belarus. For instance, the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus (NASB) and its constituent entities-such as the V.F. Kuprevich Institute of Experimental Botany-are working on innovative methods to enhance plant resilience.
7. International trends:
- There is a growing global interest in eco-friendly technologies for the agricultural sector. Belarus has the potential to integrate into these processes by developing export-oriented technologies and products.
This information is featured in the Catalog, "Developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus for the Agro-Industrial Complex of the Republic of Belarus," 2023, on pages 82–83. Advantages and Innovations An eco-friendly technology for enhancing the immune resistance of initial potato stock in protected-cultivation environments offers a new method for producing high-quality potato seed material. This approach significantly reduces losses in potato cultivation (by up to 2.7 times), increases the multiplication rate of virus-free stock, provides protection against re-infection during the adaptation phase, boosts the yield of environmentally clean produce, and improves working conditions for staff. Stage of development Already on the market Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Sector group Agrofood
BioChemTech
Environment
Tourism and Cultural Heritage
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1931 NACE keywords A.01.11 - Growing of cereals (except rice), leguminous crops and oil seeds
A.01.61 - Support activities for crop production
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The V.F. Kuprevich Institute of Experimental Botany of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus is the oldest biological research institution in the country and a leading scientific center in the field of botany.
The Institute's core activities include:
* assessing the impact of new construction (or reconstruction) projects and economic activities on plant life;
* ecotourism and environmental education: designing and providing informational support for nature trails, visitor centers, and forest-based educational centers, as well as developing promotional materials;
* evaluating the extent to which fertile soil layers are contaminated with viable seeds of Sosnowsky's hogweed (*Heracleum sosnowskyi*) and developing methods to control this dangerous invasive species;
* developing and producing artificial substrates for plant propagation and cultivation;
* creating plant growth regulator compositions and plant protection products, along with technologies for their application;
* testing plant protection products undergoing state registration (for trees and shrubs in forests, protective plantings, urban green spaces, forest plantations, and nurseries, as well as for flax).
The Institute has conducted extensive research, which has led to the mapping of the distribution and stock of key medicinal plant species across the country. This work has identified trends in medicinal plant resources and provided recommendations for their sustainable use. Furthermore, the Institute has investigated the chorological (distributional) characteristics of the Belarusian flora, forming the basis for specific conservation measures for individual plant species and entire floristic complexes. The Institute has pioneered research into the patterns of flora formation, the ecology and biology of plant species, the structure and composition of plant populations in extreme growing conditions, and the taxonomic study of specific plant species and genera native to Belarus. The Institute studies the patterns of distribution and formation of Belarus's natural vegetation, the structure and productivity of plant communities, and the dynamics and direction of successional processes within the vegetation cover. It develops the scientific foundations for the rational use and conservation of plant resources; theoretical bases and principles for vegetation classification; a typological classification of forests in Belarus; forest-site and geobotanical zoning of the republic; and scientific principles for forest management based on zonal-typological approaches. A collection of pure cultures has been established, comprising 55 species (over 300 strains) of micromycetes and deuteromycetes, as well as 400 bacterial strains (identified to the genus level) isolated from the rhizosphere and phylloplane of legumes and potatoes.
The Institute conducts comprehensive research to establish the fundamental principles of modern, sustainable, and environmentally safe crop production. It evaluates the efficacy of new agricultural preparations, develops methods to curb the spread of invasive plant species, and creates environmentally safe and cost-effective technologies for utilizing biotechnological waste as secondary material resources. This work enables the successful identification of methods that combine the ecological focus of extensive agriculture with the advantages of knowledge-intensive, high-yield food production, while also proposing new ways to boost productivity.
The Institute maintains international ties through active agreements on scientific and technical cooperation, as well as memoranda of scientific and technical (collaborative) partnership with relevant organizations in various countries.
Official website of the V.F. Kuprevich Institute of Experimental Botany. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Commercial agreement with technical assistance
Technical cooperation agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing the eco-friendly technology for enhancing the immune resistance of initial potato stock in protected cultivation under a commercial agreement with technical assistance.
Partners interested in developing the eco-friendly technology for enhancing the immune resistance of initial potato stock in protected cultivation under a technical cooperation agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
Importance and Relevance:
1. Preserving Plant Health:
- Potatoes are a key agricultural crop in Belarus, yet they are susceptible to numerous diseases, including late blight, *Rhizoctonia* (black scurf), and various viral infections.
- Eco-friendly technologies help strengthen plant immunity, reducing susceptibility to pathogens.
2. Environmental Safety:
- Traditional plant protection methods often rely on chemical pesticides, which can have adverse effects on the environment and human health.
- Eco-friendly technologies utilize biologically safe approaches, such as the application of biological preparations, microbial cultures, and growth stimulants.
3. Sustainable Agriculture:
- Enhancing the immune resistance of potatoes reduces the need for chemical treatments, thereby fostering the development of sustainable agriculture.
- This is particularly relevant in the context of global climate change, which increases the risk of plant disease spread.
4. Economic Benefits:
- Healthy potato planting material ensures higher yields while lowering costs associated with disease management.
- This is especially significant for farmers and agricultural enterprises focused on both export and domestic markets.
5. Protected Cultivation as an Optimal Environment:
- The use of protected cultivation (such as greenhouses or cold frames) allows for the creation of controlled conditions for growing primary potato planting material.
- This minimizes exposure to adverse environmental factors, such as fluctuations in temperature and humidity. 6. Scientific achievements:
- Research in the fields of biotechnology and ecotechnology is actively developing in Belarus. For instance, the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus (NASB) and its constituent entities-such as the V.F. Kuprevich Institute of Experimental Botany-are working on innovative methods to enhance plant resilience.
7. International trends:
- There is a growing global interest in eco-friendly technologies for the agricultural sector. Belarus has the potential to integrate into these processes by developing export-oriented technologies and products.
This information is featured in the Catalog, "Developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus for the Agro-Industrial Complex of the Republic of Belarus," 2023, on pages 82–83. Advantages and Innovations An eco-friendly technology for enhancing the immune resistance of initial potato stock in protected-cultivation environments offers a new method for producing high-quality potato seed material. This approach significantly reduces losses in potato cultivation (by up to 2.7 times), increases the multiplication rate of virus-free stock, provides protection against re-infection during the adaptation phase, boosts the yield of environmentally clean produce, and improves working conditions for staff. Stage of development Already on the market Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Sector group Agrofood
BioChemTech
Environment
Tourism and Cultural Heritage
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1931 NACE keywords A.01.11 - Growing of cereals (except rice), leguminous crops and oil seeds
A.01.61 - Support activities for crop production
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The V.F. Kuprevich Institute of Experimental Botany of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus is the oldest biological research institution in the country and a leading scientific center in the field of botany.
The Institute's core activities include:
* assessing the impact of new construction (or reconstruction) projects and economic activities on plant life;
* ecotourism and environmental education: designing and providing informational support for nature trails, visitor centers, and forest-based educational centers, as well as developing promotional materials;
* evaluating the extent to which fertile soil layers are contaminated with viable seeds of Sosnowsky's hogweed (*Heracleum sosnowskyi*) and developing methods to control this dangerous invasive species;
* developing and producing artificial substrates for plant propagation and cultivation;
* creating plant growth regulator compositions and plant protection products, along with technologies for their application;
* testing plant protection products undergoing state registration (for trees and shrubs in forests, protective plantings, urban green spaces, forest plantations, and nurseries, as well as for flax).
The Institute has conducted extensive research, which has led to the mapping of the distribution and stock of key medicinal plant species across the country. This work has identified trends in medicinal plant resources and provided recommendations for their sustainable use. Furthermore, the Institute has investigated the chorological (distributional) characteristics of the Belarusian flora, forming the basis for specific conservation measures for individual plant species and entire floristic complexes. The Institute has pioneered research into the patterns of flora formation, the ecology and biology of plant species, the structure and composition of plant populations in extreme growing conditions, and the taxonomic study of specific plant species and genera native to Belarus. The Institute studies the patterns of distribution and formation of Belarus's natural vegetation, the structure and productivity of plant communities, and the dynamics and direction of successional processes within the vegetation cover. It develops the scientific foundations for the rational use and conservation of plant resources; theoretical bases and principles for vegetation classification; a typological classification of forests in Belarus; forest-site and geobotanical zoning of the republic; and scientific principles for forest management based on zonal-typological approaches. A collection of pure cultures has been established, comprising 55 species (over 300 strains) of micromycetes and deuteromycetes, as well as 400 bacterial strains (identified to the genus level) isolated from the rhizosphere and phylloplane of legumes and potatoes.
The Institute conducts comprehensive research to establish the fundamental principles of modern, sustainable, and environmentally safe crop production. It evaluates the efficacy of new agricultural preparations, develops methods to curb the spread of invasive plant species, and creates environmentally safe and cost-effective technologies for utilizing biotechnological waste as secondary material resources. This work enables the successful identification of methods that combine the ecological focus of extensive agriculture with the advantages of knowledge-intensive, high-yield food production, while also proposing new ways to boost productivity.
The Institute maintains international ties through active agreements on scientific and technical cooperation, as well as memoranda of scientific and technical (collaborative) partnership with relevant organizations in various countries.
Official website of the V.F. Kuprevich Institute of Experimental Botany. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Commercial agreement with technical assistance
Technical cooperation agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing the eco-friendly technology for enhancing the immune resistance of initial potato stock in protected cultivation under a commercial agreement with technical assistance.
Partners interested in developing the eco-friendly technology for enhancing the immune resistance of initial potato stock in protected cultivation under a technical cooperation agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
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