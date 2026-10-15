Taiwan And The Holy See Turn H.O.P.E. Into Action

Ambassador Anthony C. Y. Ho

Cardinal Fabio Baggio, Pro-Prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development

115th National Day

A Rome reception for Taiwan's 115th National Day highlights 400 years of Catholic ties and cooperation benefiting more than 50,000 people.

ROME, ROME, ITALY, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Embassy of the R.O.C. (Taiwan ) to the Holy See celebrated the 115th National Day of the R.O.C. (Taiwan) on October 7 with a reception at the Auditorium Conciliazione in Rome. More than 200 guests attended, including cardinals, Holy See officials, representatives of religious orders and the clergy, members of the Diplomatic Corps accredited to the Holy See, members of the Taiwanese community, representatives of Italian society, and members of the media.Cardinal Fabio Baggio, Pro-Prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, offered a blessing to those present:“May the Lord bless you all. May the Lord bless you, your family, all the people of Taiwan.” Expressing the hope that cities around the world might become places of fraternity and peace, he recalled the words of the late Pope Francis while flying over Taiwan:“Assuring you of my prayers for all the people of Taiwan, I invoke abundant divine blessings of peace.” He also thanked those working to make the collaboration between Taiwan, the Holy See, and local Churches around the world“very concrete and very effective.” Cardinals Giovanni Battista Re and Rolandas Makrickas also attended the reception.In his remarks, Ambassador Anthony C. Y. Ho highlighted the special historical significance of 2026 for Taiwan and the Catholic Church. St. Peter's Basilica was completed in 1626 and, in the same year, Dominican missionaries arrived in Taiwan, opening a decisive chapter in the encounter between the Gospel and Taiwanese society.Four Centuries of Encounter with the Catholic ChurchThe Ambassador recalled the Catholic Church's contribution to Taiwan in education, healthcare, social services, and care for the most vulnerable.“For the past four hundred years, the Catholic Church has been a trusted partner of the people in Taiwan, making profound contributions to our society and caring for those most in need,” he said.Over four centuries, the Catholic community has become a trusted partner of Taiwanese society. Taiwan, for its part, has continued to cooperate with the Holy See and the Catholic Church in Asia and other regions of the world, supporting initiatives that uphold human dignity and assist people in need.“Rooted in our shared commitment to freedom, peace, justice, truth, and human rights, this partnership continues to inspire us to uphold human dignity and work together for peace and love in the world,” Ambassador Ho said, summarizing the purpose of the initiatives undertaken over the past year.H O P E as a Framework for CooperationThe diplomat explained that in 2025, the Jubilee Year of Hope, the Embassy adopted the English acronym H.O.P.E. as a framework for its cooperation initiatives: Humanity, Opportunity, Partnership, and Encounter. These four pillars have guided cooperation with the Holy See, the Catholic Church, and numerous Christian-inspired organizations.“More than 50,000 people have benefited from these initiatives,” he said, explaining that the projects focused on“five major areas: education and technology empowerment, health advancement, poverty alleviation, care for children and youth, and women's empowerment.” The support extended beyond Italian Catholic organizations to several countries in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.Artificial Intelligence at the Service of the Human PersonIn his address, Ambassador Ho also referred to the political, economic, and security challenges shaping the current international landscape.“Taiwan remains committed to peace, stability, and democracy, while actively promoting economic and technological innovation.”In this context, he recalled Magnifica Humanitas, the encyclical promulgated by Pope Leo XIV last May, which addresses the human and ethical challenges posed by the rapid development of Artificial Intelligence. According to the Ambassador, this perspective converges with statements by Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te, who has repeatedly emphasized that the development of AI should uphold ethics, democracy, and inclusion, so that technological progress can genuinely benefit everyone and leave no one behind.“Taiwan and the Holy See are not only partners in shared values, but can also become partners in shaping a common future-building bridges between technology and ethics, creating opportunities through innovation, and serving humanity through solidarity,” Ho stated.A Shared FutureThe reception's central message was summarized in three commitments: building on 400 years of shared history, remaining connected through shared values, and moving toward the future through concrete cooperation.“Taiwan will continue to walk hand in hand with the Holy See and the Catholic Church, turning H.O.P.E. into action together,” the Ambassador concluded.During the event, a video presenting the results of the cooperation was screened, featuring messages of congratulations and goodwill from Taiwan's partners in Africa. Works by Taiwanese artist Hsieh Sheng-Min were also presented, combining the Catholic faith with elements of the island's traditional culture. The exhibition paid tribute to the artist's contribution to cultural and religious exchanges between Taiwan and the Holy See.In closing, Ho returned to the wordplay between Rome and Home, expressing the hope that,“with love in our hearts, let us make Rome a Home-a Home where friendship grows, solidarity flourishes, and love shines forth all over the world.”

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Taiwan and the Holy See Turning H.O.P.E. into Action Together

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