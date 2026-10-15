City Of West Chicago Consolidates Its Operations On Opengov ERP

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) WEST CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- West Chicago, Illinois, has selected OpenGov ERP to replace a patchwork of disconnected systems with one integrated platform. The city will move its Financial Management, Budgeting & Performance, Human Capital Management, Payroll, Utility Billing, Grants, Enterprise Asset Management, Permitting & Licensing, and OpenGov 311 processes onto a single system.West Chicago is a city of about 25,300 residents in the western Chicago suburbs. Its departments, including finance, public works, and community development, will be able to work from shared data once the transition is complete.Before this decision, much of the city's work was manual. Budgets were built in spreadsheets, custom reporting required complex tools that were difficult for staff to use, and W-2s were distributed manually. Work orders were tracked on paper, and residents had limited online access to city services. Leadership also wanted a vendor relationship with responsive support and a platform built for municipal needs.With OpenGov, staff will build budgets in the same platform that manages the city's finances, and employees will access their pay information through self-service. Public Works and Community Development will manage assets and permits in systems that share data with finance, and residents will gain online tools for utility billing and for viewing how public funds are spent.Additional capabilities include providing residents with the option to pay and view their utility bills online, and public portals that will make budgets and performance information easier to find. GIS integration will connect the city's mapping with its asset and permit records.“We switched to OpenGov to improve transparency and make it easier for residents to connect with us through a resident-facing portal,” said Jacob Henderson, Assistant Finance Director, City of West Chicago.“By bringing multiple systems together into one platform, we've simplified our operations and created a more accessible, consistent experience for our community.”

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City of West Chicago Consolidates Its Operations on OpenGov ERP News Provided By OpenGov October 15, 2026, 16:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: World & Regional



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