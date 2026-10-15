Solera's AI-Powered Qapter And Xpertcx Solutions Named Autotech Breakthrough's 2026“Auto Repair Solution Of The Year”

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global recognition reinforces Solera's position at the forefront of automotive claims and repair technology, combining proprietary data, advanced AI and human expertise to transform the vehicle claims lifecycle

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global automotive and transportation technology markets, today announced that Solera's AI-powered Qapter and XpertCX Solutions Suite has been selected as“Auto Repair Solution of the Year” in the 7th annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program.

The award underscores Solera's role in advancing the future of automotive claims and repair, bringing together the data, technology and industry expertise needed to address increasingly complex challenges across the automotive ecosystem. Operating in more than 120 countries and serving over 280,000 customers, Solera connects the automotive ecosystem through a global portfolio of technology and services, supported by more than 5 petabytes of automotive activity data and over 2 billion vehicle images.

At a time when artificial intelligence is reshaping how the automotive industry operates, Solera brings together one of its most valuable assets: the ability to connect extensive automotive data with AI-powered intelligence and specialized human expertise. Qapter and XpertCX Solutions apply this combination across the vehicle claims lifecycle, helping insurers and repairers accelerate decisions, streamline complex workflows and deliver more connected customer experiences.

Solera's approach goes beyond automating individual tasks. By integrating intelligence into critical claims and repair processes, the company is helping customers navigate increasing vehicle complexity while improving operational efficiency, consistency and decision-making. Built on Solera's proprietary data foundation, Qapter and XpertCX Solutions support insurers, adjusters and repairers across the journey from first notice of loss through damage assessment, repair and settlement.

At the center of this innovation is Qapter, Solera's globally deployed AI-powered claims and collision estimating platform. Qapter applies AI and Visual Intelligence to vehicle damage assessment, analyzing images and historical claims intelligence to generate detailed, line-by-line repair estimates in minutes. By bringing AI directly into established estimating workflows, Qapter helps transform a traditionally manual and complex process into a faster, more intelligent and consistent experience. The platform helps improve assessment speed, accuracy and consistency while enabling repair professionals to focus on higher-value decisions.

As vehicles become more sophisticated and repair requirements more complex, Solera continues to evolve Qapter to address the changing needs of insurers and collision repairers. Recent advancements include greater transparency into advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) calibration labor requirements and Qapter Direct Dispatch, which enables insurers to extend claims assignments nationwide, beyond traditional direct repair program (DRP) networks, while maintaining visibility and control throughout the process. These innovations demonstrate how Solera is applying AI and connected technology to real-world industry challenges, helping customers adapt to evolving vehicle technology and changing operational demands.

Complementing Qapter's AI-powered technology, XpertCX Solutions brings specialized claims services and experienced professionals together to support insurers across a broad range of operational needs. The First Notice of Loss (FNOL) Contact Center provides 24/7/365 claims support, helping insurers respond rapidly to accidents, catastrophic events and fluctuating claims volumes. Auto Glass Claims Management connects insurers, repair providers and customers through an extensive glass service marketplace of approximately 6,000 providers and more than 10,000 service locations, simplifying claims coordination and repair fulfillment. XpertEstimate combines AI-assisted damage assessment with specialized auto physical damage appraisers to deliver reviewed repair estimates, helping insurers improve accuracy, speed and cost control.

Beyond damage assessment, XpertCX extends operational support across the claims lifecycle. Desk Review, Audit and Negotiation help insurers evaluate estimates, identify discrepancies and manage repair costs. Managed Repair and Auto Damage Claims coordinate key aspects of the repair process, from estimate review to repair facility payments, supporting greater efficiency and oversight. Diminished Value Assessment and Negotiation support vehicle value evaluations following repair, while Total Loss Valuations draw on Solera's extensive vehicle data to support accurate, market-based settlement decisions.

The broader suite also includes Specialty Total Loss Valuations, Subrogation Response Solutions, eProperty Water Mitigation and Marketing Solutions, extending Solera's technology and service capabilities across a wide range of claims-related needs. Together, Qapter and XpertCX connect AI-powered technology with specialized operational expertise, helping customers address complex requirements through an integrated portfolio of solutions.

“The next frontier in automotive claims technology is moving from AI-assisted processes to truly intelligent, connected workflows,” said Tim Sixta, Senior Vice President of Product at Solera.“Solera is focused on bringing AI directly into the workflows where it can make a meaningful difference. With Qapter and XpertCX, we are engineering AI directly into the moments that matter, from interpreting vehicle damage and generating precise estimates to automating complex claims workflows. Our product strategy is focused on making sophisticated technology practical, scalable and continuously smarter, giving insurers and repairers the ability to make better decisions with greater speed, accuracy and confidence.”

“AI is fundamentally changing the economics of automotive claims and repair, and Solera is bringing together the intelligence and capabilities to help advance that transformation,” said Bill Brower, Senior Vice President of Global Industry Relations and North America Claims at Solera.“What differentiates Qapter and XpertCX is the combination of our proprietary automotive data, advanced AI and decades of claims expertise, brought together in an integrated solution that connects the entire claims journey. Our global reach and breadth of capabilities give us a powerful foundation for helping insurers and repairers navigate the next generation of claims and repair. We are moving beyond automating individual tasks to enabling faster, more intelligent decisions across the ecosystem. This recognition reinforces the strength of our technology and our commitment to helping insurers and repairers navigate increasing vehicle complexity while delivering better outcomes for their customers.”

The AutoTech Breakthrough Awards recognize the innovators and technologies shaping the future of the global automotive and mobility industries. The program evaluates companies and solutions across areas including autonomous driving, connected vehicle technology, AI-driven safety systems, fleet and telematics monitoring, electrification and battery innovation.

“As a one-stop shop for the automotive ecosystem players, Qapter XpertCX Solutions empowers businesses to streamline operations and improve service delivery. The vehicle claims and repair lifecycle usually involves insurance carriers, repair shops, suppliers and other stakeholders navigating time-consuming manual processes, operational complexity, and fragmented automotive claims management,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, AutoTech Breakthrough.“Solera's end-to-end claims management solution enables clients to entrust customer operations to a single, reliable partner, allowing them to focus on core business activities.”

As the automotive industry enters a new era shaped by AI, increasingly complex vehicles and growing demands for operational efficiency, Solera is bringing together the data, technology and expertise needed to help move the industry forward. With operations spanning more than 120 countries, a customer base of over 280,000 and a proprietary automotive data foundation encompassing more than 2 billion vehicle images, Solera brings significant scale to the challenge of transforming claims and repair. The recognition of Qapter and XpertCX Solutions as AutoTech Breakthrough's 2026“Auto Repair Solution of the Year” reinforces Solera's commitment to advancing intelligent, connected solutions that help insurers and repairers make better-informed decisions and deliver more efficient, consistent customer experiences.

To learn more about Solera's AI-powered claims and repair solutions, visit: claims.solera.com.

About AutoTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in automotive technologies, services, companies and products. The AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AutoTech companies and solutions in categories including Connected Car, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive CyberSecurity, Sensor Technology, Traffic Tech, Vehicle Telematics and more. For more information visit AutoTechBreakthrough.com

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Solera

Solera is a global leader in vehicle lifecycle management software, data and services. Operating in more than 120 countries and serving over 280,000 customers, Solera provides the digital infrastructure that powers critical operations across the automotive ecosystem, serving manufacturers, dealerships, insurers, repairers, recyclers, parts suppliers and fleet operators worldwide.

At its core, Solera is built on a proprietary automotive data foundation and a cloud-based AI infrastructure designed to operate at industry scale. With more than 5 petabytes of proprietary automotive activity data, Solera combines advanced AI, automation and deep industry expertise to deliver intelligent solutions across the vehicle lifecycle. By embedding intelligence directly into workflows and continuously innovating across its platform, Solera enables customers to move faster, reduce complexity and deliver better outcomes. By serving the full vehicle lifecycle, Solera creates unique synergies across its network, helping customers unlock greater value, improve performance and succeed in an increasingly complex and connected industry. Solera is home to many leading brands in the automotive and vehicle ecosystem, including Identifix, Audatex, DealerSocket, Omnitracs, LoJack, Spireon, eDriving, cap hpi, Autodata and others. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Bryan Vaughn

AutoTech Breakthrough

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949.529.4120