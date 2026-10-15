Rich Realty Group Represents North Hills Home In 2026 Triangle Parade

newly constructed residence in Raleigh's North Hills

5321 Inglewood Ln. as Parade Project

5321 Inglewood Ln new construction project in the North Hills area

5321 Inglewood Ln indoor-outdoor living

5321 Inglewood Ln firm's involvement with a new construction

Rich Realty Group, Inc. is serving as the listing firm for 5321 Inglewood Ln in Raleigh's North Hills Estates included in the 2026 Triangle Parade.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rich Realty Group, Inc. is serving as the listing firm for 5321 Inglewood Ln., a newly constructed residence in Raleigh's North Hills Estates that is included in the 2026 Triangle Parade. The home, known as The Hydrangea House, is being presented as part of the annual regional showcase of newly constructed homes. The property also highlights the appeal of luxury real estate in North Hills.The official Parade listing identifies 5321 Inglewood Ln. as Parade Project No. 6748. The residence was built by Rock Creek Builders and is located in the North Hills Estates subdivision. The Parade listing identifies the home at 4,958 square feet, with four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two half bathrooms.5321 Inglewood Ln. Included in 2026 ParadeThe property represents a new construction residence within an established Raleigh residential area. Public property and listing records identify the home as a 2026 single-family construction at 5321 Inglewood Ln., Raleigh, NC 27609. The home was listed for sale on October 2, 2026, with Marshall Rich identified as the listing agent and Rich Realty Group identified as the brokerage. The current listing price is $3.45 million. This property adds to the selection of luxury real estate in North Hills available to buyers exploring the local market.The property listing identifies The Hydrangea House as a two-story residence with approximately 4,958 square feet of finished living area. The home includes a three-car garage and sits on approximately 0.31 acres.The official Parade materials describe several of the home's design elements, a screened porch, outdoor living areas, a pool and spa, and a primary suite with custom cabinetry, a freestanding soaking tub, a walk-in closet, and access to the screened porch. The property listing provides additional information about its kitchen, living areas, bedrooms, bonus spaces, built-ins, outdoor kitchen, fireplace, and home technology.New Construction and Residential DesignThe inclusion of 5321 Inglewood Ln. provides visitors with an opportunity to view a completed new construction project in the North Hills area. The Parade materials also indicate that the home is staged or decorated for the event.For prospective buyers and others following residential development in Raleigh, Parade homes can offer a practical look at how builders and designers are addressing current expectations around space, indoor-outdoor living, storage, technology, and flexible rooms. The event is structured as a public tour rather than a private real estate showing, allowing visitors to compare homes and design approaches across multiple Triangle communities.Rich Realty Group's Role in the PropertyRich Realty Group's involvement with 5321 Inglewood Ln. centers on the property's real estate listing and sales representation. The firm's public materials indicate that its residential real estate work includes buyer and seller representation, new construction, luxury properties, investment properties, and residential properties in Raleigh and surrounding Triangle communities. Its neighborhood focus includes areas such as North Hills, Five Points, Midtown, Glenwood South, downtown Raleigh, and other Inside the Beltline communities.For new construction, a real estate listing involves more than publishing property information. It can include coordinating information about the home's features, construction details, availability, pricing, showings, buyer questions, and the transaction process. These functions are particularly relevant when a newly completed property is also participating in a public event such as the Triangle Parade.Services Provided by Rich Realty GroupRich Realty Group operates as a Raleigh residential real estate brokerage serving buyers, sellers, builders, and investors. Its stated areas of service include single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums, luxury properties, new construction, investment properties, and land. The firm's public materials also describe assistance with property searches, listing preparation, valuation guidance, marketing, negotiations, and transaction coordination.The brokerage's work in the Raleigh market includes properties across a range of neighborhoods and price points. Its public information places particular emphasis on local knowledge of Raleigh communities and the surrounding Triangle. For buyers, this can include identifying properties based on location, property type, and individual requirements. For sellers, services can include preparing a property for market, establishing listing information, coordinating marketing activities, and managing the sales process.The firm also works with new construction projects and builders. This area can involve marketing newly built homes, presenting property features to prospective buyers, and coordinating the real estate side of a development or individual construction project. The 5321 Inglewood Ln. listing is one current example of the firm's involvement with a new construction home participating in the regional Parade.About Rich Realty GroupFounded in the mid-2000s, Rich Realty Group is a Raleigh-based residential real estate brokerage. The company works with buyers and sellers across Raleigh and the broader Triangle, with services covering single-family homes, townhomes, condos, luxury homes, new construction, and investment properties. Its stated market areas include North Hills, Five Points, Midtown, Downtown Raleigh, Glenwood South, and other Inside the Beltline communities, as well as surrounding Triangle locations.The firm's public materials describe a client-focused approach to residential transactions, with services intended to support buyers, sellers, builders, and investors through property searches, valuation, listing preparation, marketing, negotiation, and closing coordination. Marshall Rich is identified by the company as its owner and broker, and public professional listings identify him as the listing agent for 5321 Inglewood Ln.Rich Realty Group's stated focus on neighborhood-level knowledge reflects the firm's work across Raleigh's established residential areas and the broader Triangle market. Its services cover both existing properties and new construction, allowing the brokerage to work with clients involved in different stages of the residential real estate process. The inclusion of The Hydrangea House in the 2026 Triangle Parade further showcases luxury real estate in North Hills.Contact InformationMarshall RichRich Realty Group, Inc.2021 Fairview Rd.Raleigh, NC 27608Phone: 919-697-5320Email:...

Marshall Rich

Rich Realty Group, Inc.

+1 919-697-5320

...

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Rich Realty Group Represents North Hills Home in 2026 Triangle Parade News Provided By Digital guider October 15, 2026, 16:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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