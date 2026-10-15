J&K: SPO Goes Missing Along With Service Rifle In Kishtwar

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Oct 15 (IANS) A Special Police Officer (SPO) has gone missing along with his service rifle from J&K's Kishtwar district, officials said on Thursday.

Officials said a 55-year-old Special Police Officer (SPO), identified as Bashir Ahmed, has gone missing along with his service rifle from Kishtwar district.

Security forces have started a manhunt to trace the missing SPO. Reports said on Wednesday morning, the SPO left his deployment at the Trigham Police Picket to head toward his home in Wanipora Trigam.

“He has gone missing along with his allotted SLR service rifle. When he failed to arrive home, his family alerted authorities. While investigators are examining all possible angles, early reports note that heavy rainfall and adverse weather hit the region around the time he disappeared, raising apprehensions that he may have accidentally slipped from a steep hillock.

“Multiple search teams consisting of police and security personnel are currently combing nearby forests, transit routes, and local villages to establish his whereabouts”, officials said.

Police sources said all possible angles were being examined to establish the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

Heavy rainfall was reported in the area around the time he went missing. The possibility that the SPO may have accidentally slipped from a hillock amid the adverse weather conditions remains unconfirmed, and the circumstances surrounding his disappearance are still unclear.

Around 32,000 Special Police Officers (SPOs) are serving in the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Special Police Officers (SPOs) in Jammu and Kashmir are engaged under Section 18 of the J&K Police Act, 1983, to assist regular police forces in law and order and counter-insurgency operations.

The J&K Home Department amended the Jammu and Kashmir Police Rules, 1960, providing a 20% reservation in constable recruitment for SPOs and in-service followers. 15% of direct recruitment constable posts are earmarked for eligible SPOs, and 5% are reserved for the promotion of in-service followers.

SPOs with a minimum of 3 years of engagement, those excelling in sports (national/state level), or those with ITI/AICTE diplomas are considered for absorption as constables or followers, with upper age relaxations up to 40 years.

The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has repeatedly ruled that SPOs do not hold regular civil posts and are not covered under the full constitutional safeguards of Article 311 or regular departmental inquiries.

Recent 2026 High Court rulings establish that while SPOs can be disengaged, authorities must provide a minimum safeguard of notice and an opportunity to reply if the disengagement is stigmatic, based on misconduct, or involves disputed records (such as age or absence charges).