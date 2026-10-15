Visitors can meet specialists at NRC's booth, learn about addiction prevention and access information on confidential support services

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, October 2026: The National Rehabilitation Center NRC announced its participation in the Liwa Date Festival and Auction 2026, with a dedicated booth aimed at raising community awareness of the risks of addiction and ways to prevent it. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The festival will take place from 16 to 25 October 2026 in the Al Dhafra Region, organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority in collaboration with the Emirates Heritage Club, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region.

The festival celebrates the date harvest season, supports local products and the agricultural sector, and highlights the significance of the date palm as a national symbol and an integral part of Emirati heritage. The event will bring together local and international entities.

The NRC's booth will serve as a platform to highlight how healthy, positive lifestyles can strengthen protective factors for individuals and families, offering visitors an opportunity to speak directly with specialists, access reliable information and learn about NRC's specialized prevention, treatment, rehabilitation and recovery services, including how to seek confidential support.

Yousef Altheeb Alketbi, Chief Executive Officer of the National Rehabilitation Center, said,“Community events such as the Liwa Date Festival and Auction give NRC an opportunity to speak directly with people about prevention and the support available to them. Prevention begins with awareness and knowledge. Helping people understand the risks of addiction and encouraging healthy, positive lifestyles are essential to protecting individuals and families”.

“We are committed to taking part in events that reach different segments of society and working with partners across sectors to promote a culture of prevention. We also want people to understand the services we provide and know that they can seek support with the highest standards of confidentiality and privacy. Our integrated treatment and rehabilitation system addresses medical, psychological and social needs to support the recovery journey, he added”.

The NRC invites festival visitors to engage with specialists at its booth. By bringing its expertise into a familiar community setting, the Center aims to make reliable information more accessible and give visitors an opportunity to ask questions and clarify common misconceptions about addiction.