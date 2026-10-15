India, Japan Hold Talks On Closer Ties In Road Infra Sector

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) The India-Japan Joint Working Group (JWG) on Roads and Road Transportation Sector held deliberations here on Thursday to facilitate the exchange of technical knowledge, experience, and best practices between the two countries, while exploring opportunities for enhanced collaboration in the planning, construction, operation, and maintenance of road infrastructure.

The meeting reaffirmed the importance of India–Japan cooperation in advancing road and transport infrastructure through technological innovation, sustainable construction practices, and the exchange of technical expertise.

The meeting provides an important platform for strengthening bilateral cooperation in the road transportation sector between the two nations, with particular emphasis on advanced construction technologies, tunnel and bridge engineering, sustainable infrastructure development, and the application of new and digital technologies in road management.

Experts and representatives from the Indian and Japanese technical institutions and industry shared their knowledge and experiences during the technical presentations and interactive question-and-answer sessions. The deliberations provided an opportunity to exchange perspectives on the adoption of innovative technologies and sustainable practices for improving the quality, efficiency and management of road infrastructure.

The meeting was organised by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways with the participation of representatives from the Indian and Japanese governments, along with relevant institutions and industry stakeholders. Under the whole-of-government approach, the Ministry of Railways and Ministry of Power also actively participated in the meeting.

The meeting aligns with the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047 articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which envisages India as a developed nation by the centenary of its Independence, supporting economic growth, improving connectivity, strengthening logistics efficiency and facilitating access to opportunities across regions, according to an official statement.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has emphasised the development of world-class, safe, efficient, sustainable and technology-driven road infrastructure, including bridges & tunnels that support India's economic growth and enhance the convenience and quality of life of its citizens.