Global Zeolite Adsorbent For Medical Oxygen Production Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast To 2031 Portable Concentrators And Lithium-Type Sieves Drive 6%-8% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) High-performance lithium-type zeolites enable compact, energy-efficient POCs, while localized production and secure supply chains lower costs and strengthen decentralized oxygen access.

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Zeolite Adsorbent for Medical Oxygen Production Market: Industry Trends, Competitive Landscape, and Strategic Growth Forecast Through 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global zeolite adsorbents market for medical oxygen production is positioned for sustained growth as healthcare providers expand decentralized oxygen infrastructure, home-based respiratory care and portable medical oxygen capacity. The report identifies rising chronic respiratory disease prevalence, aging populations, healthcare modernization and demand for supply chain resilience as key market drivers.

Zeolite adsorbents are essential components in Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) and Vacuum Pressure Swing Adsorption (VPSA) medical oxygen systems. Market development is increasingly focused on high-performance lithium-type molecular sieves, which provide greater nitrogen capacity and selectivity than traditional sodium-based materials. These performance advantages support more compact, energy-efficient oxygen concentrators and longer operating times for portable devices.

Market Size and Growth Outlook

The global market is estimated to reach between USD 230 million and USD 420 million by 2026. This valuation includes premium lithium-type molecular sieves and higher-volume sodium-based zeolite adsorbents used in stationary oxygen generation systems.

From 2026 to 2031, the market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% to 8.0%. Growth will be supported by hospital infrastructure investment in emerging economies, replacement cycles for oxygen generation equipment and increasing adoption of portable oxygen concentrators (POCs) across the home-care market.

Regional Market Performance



Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific leads the global market with an estimated share of 38% to 46%. Healthcare expansion in China and India, combined with China's extensive molecular sieve manufacturing base, supports regional demand and exports. In March 2025, Atlas Copco Group inaugurated a 270,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Pune, India, producing oxygen generators and medical filtration systems. The investment reflects growing demand for localized medical oxygen production and high-performance gas separation technologies.

North America: North America accounts for an estimated 24% to 30% of the market and remains a leading region for advanced adsorbent technology and home-care oxygen devices. In July 2025, United States Antimony Corporation completed a mineral reserve technical report for its Idaho zeolite deposit, operated through Bear River Zeolite Company. Zeochem's Louisville, Kentucky facility also supports demand for US-manufactured ZEOX molecular sieves, emphasizing product reliability, traceability and domestic supply continuity.

Europe: Europe represents approximately 18% to 23% of the market. Demand is shaped by stringent medical standards, energy-efficiency requirements and adoption of advanced stationary oxygen concentrators. Regional suppliers, including Arkema, continue to collaborate with medical device manufacturers on adsorbents designed for regulated healthcare applications. South America and Middle East & Africa: These regions collectively account for approximately 6% to 12% of the market. Government programs supporting medical oxygen access in rural communities are encouraging PSA system deployment across the Middle East & Africa. South America is also recording gradual growth in local medical device assembly, increasing demand for imported medical-grade zeolite adsorbents.

Product and Application Trends

Sodium-based zeolite molecular sieves, particularly 13X products, retain a strong position in stationary medical oxygen concentrators and large hospital PSA plants. Their cost profile, operational stability and suitability for continuous use support demand where equipment size and weight are secondary considerations.

Lithium-type zeolite molecular sieves represent the faster-growing product segment. Their higher nitrogen/oxygen selectivity and adsorption capacity reduce adsorbent requirements, supporting smaller and lighter POCs. Continued demand for patient mobility, longer battery life and hospital-at-home services is expected to accelerate adoption of these premium materials.

Stationary medical oxygen concentrators remain important for hospitals, clinics and home-based patients requiring continuous oxygen supply. Product development in this segment increasingly integrates oxygen generation, air drying and medical filtration. POCs, meanwhile, are driving innovation in adsorbent efficiency, bead consistency, packing density and thermal management.

Competitive Landscape and Supply Chain Developments

The market includes global specialty chemical companies and dedicated molecular sieve manufacturers. China Catalyst Holding supplies cost-competitive products to domestic and international medical device manufacturers. Zeochem, part of CPH Group, maintains a strong position in premium lithium-type molecular sieves through its ZEOX portfolio. Honeywell UOP continues to advance molecular sieve kinetics for PSA applications, while Arkema works closely with European original equipment manufacturers on regulated medical gas systems.

Tosoh Corporation maintains a notable presence in high-purity lithium-type molecular sieves for premium POC applications across Asia and North America. Chempack serves industrial and medical gas separation customers with products ranging from standard 13X grades to advanced lithium formulations.

Strategic activity during 2024 and 2025 highlights three major industry priorities: regional manufacturing, domestic raw material security and integrated oxygen generation solutions. The Atlas Copco expansion in India demonstrates the value of manufacturing closer to high-growth healthcare markets. Zeochem's focus on Kentucky production addresses demand for traceable US supply, while the Idaho mineral reserve initiative reflects increasing attention to upstream security.

Market Opportunities



Portable oxygen concentrators: Improvements in lithium-type zeolite capacity can enable smaller, lighter and more energy-efficient devices, strengthening the global POC market.

Rural healthcare infrastructure: Modular PSA oxygen plants present significant potential across Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, particularly for clinics requiring durable materials suited to high-humidity and high-temperature conditions.

Digital health integration: Connected oxygen concentrators with real-time purity and performance monitoring may create demand for specialized adsorbent grades with predictable operating characteristics. Long-term respiratory care: Growth in the population aged 65 and older is expected to increase demand for stationary and portable oxygen therapy systems through 2050.

Market Challenges

Lithium price volatility remains a major concern because zeolite manufacturers compete with the electric vehicle battery industry for lithium supply. Technical challenges also increase as POCs become smaller, requiring tighter control of bead size, packing density, gas flow and adsorption heat.

Strict pharmacopeia and medical device requirements can extend qualification timelines when manufacturers change formulations, raw materials or production locations. Liquid oxygen also remains competitive in urban markets with established distribution networks. To protect market share, zeolite-based oxygen systems must continue demonstrating reliable performance, secure supply and a lower total cost of ownership.

The report concludes that the zeolite adsorbents market for medical oxygen production will benefit from expanding home-care services, healthcare investment and regionalized manufacturing. Suppliers able to combine high-performance materials, regulatory compliance and resilient supply chains are expected to secure the strongest competitive positions through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Data Sources

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.3 Abbreviations and Acronyms

Chapter 2 Global Zeolite Adsorbent for Medical Oxygen Production Market Overview

2.1 Product Definition and Technical Specifications

2.2 Global Market Size (Value) and Growth Rate (2021-2031)

2.3 Global Market Volume (Consumption) and Trends (2021-2031)

2.4 Market Drivers and Key Success Factors

Chapter 3 Market Segmentation by Type

3.1 Sodium-based Zeolite Molecular Sieve

3.1.1 Market Size and Volume (2021-2026)

3.1.2 Performance Characteristics in Medical PSA

3.2 Lithium Type Zeolite Molecular Sieve

3.2.1 Market Size and Volume (2021-2026)

3.2.2 High-Efficiency Adsorption for Portable Devices

3.3 Comparative Price Analysis of Sodium vs. Lithium Type (2021-2031)

Chapter 4 Market Segmentation by Application

4.1 Portable Medical Oxygen Concentrators

4.1.1 Consumption Volume and Market Size (2021-2026)

4.1.2 Demand Forecast (2027-2031)

4.2 Stationary Medical Oxygen Concentrators

4.2.1 Consumption Volume and Market Size (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Demand Forecast (2027-2031)

Chapter 5 Manufacturing Process and Patent Analysis

5.1 Zeolite Synthesis and Ion Exchange Technology

5.2 Production Costs and Energy Intensity Analysis

5.3 Key Patent Landscape and Technological Breakthroughs

5.4 Environmental Regulations and Sustainable Manufacturing

Chapter 6 Value Chain and Industrial Structure

6.1 Zeolite Adsorbent Value Chain Analysis

6.2 Raw Material Analysis (Aluminate, Silicate, Lithium Salts)

6.3 Downstream Oxygen Concentrator Manufacturers (OEMs)

6.4 Impact of Healthcare Infrastructure Development

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Region

7.1 Global Production Capacity by Region (2021-2026)

7.2 Global Consumption Volume by Region (2021-2026)

7.3 Global Market Revenue by Region (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 North America Market

8.1 United States Market Trends and Regulatory Environment

8.2 Demand from Aging Population and Home Healthcare

8.3 Market Forecast (2027-2031)

Chapter 9 Europe Market

9.1 Germany, France, and UK Market Analysis

9.2 Adoption of Advanced Lithium-based Adsorbents

9.3 Market Forecast (2027-2031)

Chapter 10 China Market

10.1 Production Capability and Global Export Role

10.2 Medical Oxygen Infrastructure Expansion

10.3 Market Forecast (2027-2031)

Chapter 11 Asia-Pacific (Excluding China) and Other Regions

11.1 India: Rapid Growth in Stationary Oxygen Demand

11.2 Japan and Taiwan (China) Market Status

11.3 Southeast Asia Emerging Markets

Chapter 12 Import and Export Analysis

12.1 Major Exporting Countries of Medical Grade Zeolites

12.2 Major Importing Countries and Trade Flows

12.3 Logistics and Supply Chain Risks

Chapter 13 Key Market Players Analysis

13.1 China Catalyst Holding

13.1.1 Company Introduction and Business Overview

13.1.2 SWOT Analysis

13.1.3 R&D Investment and Product Portfolio

13.1.4 China Catalyst Zeolite Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

13.1.5 China Catalyst Zeolite Market Share (2021-2026)

13.2 Zeochem

13.2.1 Company Introduction and Business Overview

13.2.2 SWOT Analysis

13.2.3 Strategic Partnerships with Medical OEMs

13.2.4 Zeochem Zeolite Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

13.2.5 Zeochem Zeolite Market Share (2021-2026)

13.3 Arkema

13.3.1 Company Introduction and Business Overview

13.3.2 SWOT Analysis

13.3.3 Global Distribution Network

13.3.4 Arkema Zeolite Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

13.3.5 Arkema Zeolite Market Share (2021-2026)

13.4 Honeywell

13.4.1 Company Introduction and Business Overview

13.4.2 SWOT Analysis

13.4.3 Proprietary Molecular Sieve Technology

13.4.4 Honeywell Zeolite Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

13.4.5 Honeywell Zeolite Market Share (2021-2026)

13.5 Tosoh

13.5.1 Company Introduction and Business Overview

13.5.2 SWOT Analysis

13.5.3 Market Expansion in APAC

13.5.4 Tosoh Zeolite Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

13.5.5 Tosoh Zeolite Market Share (2021-2026)

13.6 Chempack

13.6.1 Company Introduction and Business Overview

13.6.2 SWOT Analysis

13.6.3 Manufacturing Efficiency and Cost Control

13.6.4 Chempack Zeolite Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

13.6.5 Chempack Zeolite Market Share (2021-2026)

Chapter 14 Market Dynamics and Development Trends

14.1 Industry Drivers (Miniaturization of Concentrators)

14.2 Challenges and Barriers to Entry

14.3 Future Development Trends in Lithium Adsorbents

Chapter 15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Global Market Share by Key Players (2021-2026)

15.2 Market Concentration Ratio

15.3 Recent Mergers, Acquisitions and Capacity Expansions

Chapter 16 Summary and Conclusion

Companies Featured



China Catalyst Holding

Zeochem

Arkema

Honeywell

Tosoh Chempack

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900