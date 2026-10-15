Sixthfin Launches T&E Controls To Review 100% Of Expense Claims After Approval - AI-Powered Expense Audit Software For Enterprise Finance And Internal Control Teams To Uncover Hidden Financial Control Risks

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New solution for Finance, Audit and Internal Control departments analyses expense claims over time, assesses the quality of approvals and reconciles expense data with the general ledger. T&E Controls connects expense auditing with accounting reconciliation, helping enterprises identify missing transactions, posting discrepancies, approval anomalies and recurring control failures across their expense processes.

London, United Kingdom, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sixthfin, a financial data control and financial close technology company with offices in London and Paris, launched T&E Controls (Travel & Expense Controls), its new solution for Finance, Audit and Internal Control departments, on 6 October 2026. Designed to complement existing expense management tools, T&E Controls analyses 100% of expense claims over time and reconciles them with the general ledger. The goal is to detect duplicates, recurring anomalies, high risk behaviours and approval failures that can slip past transaction-by-transaction controls. For more information visit

Expense management tools have largely automated the verification of an expense at the time it is entered, as well as the line-manager approval process. Some weaknesses, however, only appear at the scale of the overall system. Submission or accounting anomalies, approvals granted without genuine review, recurring delegations and ignored alerts can go unnoticed when expenses are reviewed one transaction at a time. Expense reports also involve a high volume of claims, often hundreds each month and usually for small individual amounts, so manual controls are typically limited to spot checks on small samples, with no guarantee of covering high risk situations. Across multiple entities, currencies and approvers, those weaknesses are difficult to identify through manual sampling. An approved expense claim is not necessarily a controlled one: approval confirms that a claim was signed off, while post-approval expense control tests whether the approval framework, the spending behind it and its accounting treatment hold up across every claim.

T&E Controls looks across months, employees and entities rather than at each claim in isolation. The solution flags potential duplicate claims across employees, repeated claims of the same type and amount, unusual concentrations of spend in certain categories, chronic late submissions and employees with an anomaly rate well above average.

A second set of indicators assesses the quality of approvals. T&E Controls checks for claims approved by someone other than the expected approver, recurring approval delegations, alerts raised but never actioned, unusual approval turnaround times and employees or approvers accounting for a disproportionate share of exceptions. These factual indicators allow finance and control teams to prioritise corrective action and evidence that the control framework is working.

The third area covers the journey from expense submission through to posting. T&E Controls automatically cross-references expense data with accounting records to identify expense claims missing from the accounts, accounting entries with no matching expense claim, discrepancies between approved and posted amounts, abnormal delays in posting, and processing and reconciliation anomalies. This reconciliation requires expense claims to be posted to the accounts individually rather than in aggregate.

Sixthfin reports that during an analysis of expense reports, T&E Controls identified several expense claims reimbursed to different employees involving the same merchant, the same amount and the same location, all on the same day. Taken individually, each expense appeared compliant and had been approved. It was the cross-analysis that revealed a pattern of potential duplicates that had not emerged during transactional control.

T&E Controls does not replace an organisation's expense management solution. The platform uses the data already sitting in existing systems to add an independent layer of analysis across the whole process, from spend through to posting. It is compatible with all leading expense management tools, covers multi-country, multi-currency and multi-entity analysis, and provides a single platform to centralise analysis, investigations and action plans. Control is no longer constrained by sampling: AI helps to surface recurring patterns and the exceptions that require investigation, while the investigation and any corrective action remain with finance and control teams.

"An expense tool tells you whether a claim complies with policy. It does not tell you whether your controls are working," said François Vallana, CEO of Sixthfin. "T&E Controls was built to answer that second question, using all of the data rather than a sample, over time and across every entity."

Effective expense control depends less on checking whether individual claims comply with policy than on measuring, across all of the data, whether the controls around those claims work over time. With T&E Controls, Sixthfin aims to support the shift from a transaction-focused control approach to a review across the whole population, over time of expenses, approvals and their accounting treatment. T&E Controls is available now alongside Closing. To learn more visit

About Sixthfin

Sixthfin is a financial data control and financial close technology company with offices in London and Paris, specialising in risk detection and financial process optimisation. Its solutions include Closing, for financial close review and control, and T&E Controls, for the analysis and control of expense claims. Sixthfin technology supports 38 ERP systems and covered more than 1000 companies and groups in 2025.



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Sixthfin T&E Controls can review enterprise expense reports

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